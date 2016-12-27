West Seattle Tuesday: Library Legos; orca vigil; Tool Library; Get Fit!

If you’re off today, take some time to enjoy our area’s beauty – the snowcapped Olympics made an appearance this morning, and while it looks like clouds are creeping back over the peaks, at least we have James Bratsanos‘s photos capturing the view!

Meantime – highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LEGO SPACE WARS @ THE LIBRARY: 2-4 pm, as previewed here yesterday, kids are invited to Southwest Library to build spaceships (and more) with Legos! Free; no registration required. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR THE ORCAS: 4:45 pm, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza to remember and honor the Southern Resident Killer Whales lost this year. (61st SW/Alki Avenue SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Get ready for a project you’re planning in the New Year! Visit the Tool Library tonight, 5-8 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE! INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), come find out about the couch-to-half-marathon training program for beginners, with its next session starting early in the New Year. (2743 California SW)

Nothing from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide for today/tonight, but it has a growing section of New Year’s Eve/Day events – if yours isn’t there, let us know ASAP via editor@westseattleblog.com so we can add it – thanks!