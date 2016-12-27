West Seattle scene: Vigil for the orcas

Though the Southern Resident Killer Whales were declared an endangered species in 2005, they’re not recovering, the federal government acknowledges, saying that the population “remains small and vulnerable and has not had a net increase in abundance since the mid-1980s.” The three pods together now number just 79 after J34’s death last week in British Columbia. Tonight, West Seattle was one of three locations where people concerned about the iconic orcas held vigils. More than 25 people gathered by Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, with flowers and candles in memory of and tribute to the resident orcas lost this year.

The vigil was organized “in solidarity with” one held by the Orca Network at the same time at the Langley Whale Center on Whidbey Island; another was planned in the San Juans.