West Seattle scene: Standing Rock supporters in Admiral

December 24, 2016 12:44 am
img_1766

The photo taken in The Admiral District is from Katie Kauffman, who explains:

(On Friday) West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice called attention to Wells Fargo’s substantial investments in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In the photo they are singing a song to the tune of ‘Let It Snow,’ with the refrain, ‘Move your dough! Move your dough! Move your dough!’

Opponents of the pipeline – or its original route, which the Army Corps of Engineers is re-examining – have been encouraging people to take their money out of the financial institutions bankrolling it. Wells Fargo is reported to have loaned more than three and a half billion dollars for the project.

2 Replies to "West Seattle scene: Standing Rock supporters in Admiral"

  • WestCake December 24, 2016 (3:33 am)
    It takes courage to protest outside the bank your fellow, local citizens use.

  • Jeannie December 24, 2016 (4:28 am)
    Wells Fargo has a LOT to answer for!

