West Seattle scene: Standing Rock supporters in Admiral

The photo taken in The Admiral District is from Katie Kauffman, who explains:

(On Friday) West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice called attention to Wells Fargo’s substantial investments in the Dakota Access Pipeline. In the photo they are singing a song to the tune of ‘Let It Snow,’ with the refrain, ‘Move your dough! Move your dough! Move your dough!’

Opponents of the pipeline – or its original route, which the Army Corps of Engineers is re-examining – have been encouraging people to take their money out of the financial institutions bankrolling it. Wells Fargo is reported to have loaned more than three and a half billion dollars for the project.