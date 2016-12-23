WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: New owner, new menu additions for Kokoras

By Linda Ball

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Readers have noticed new signage at Kokoras Greek Grill in Morgan Junction – the addition of “sushi bar” and “teriyaki” on the awning.

This is the result of another ownership change for the restaurant at 6400 California SW.

It’s been less than a year since the original Kokoras owners retired to move to Greece, selling the restaurant to Miranda Krone and Kim Depew, who briefly ran it as a revival of Krone’s popular Meander’s Kitchen. Then their partnership dissolved and Depew ran the restaurant for a while, bringing back the Greek food.

Now, we’ve learned, Philip Kim is the restaurant’s new owner. We talked with manager Carlos Tovar, who says Kim has three other restaurants – Teri Fresh in Maple Valley, and two in Kent and in the University District.

The “new” Kokoras still specializes in Greek cuisine, but a sushi bar has been installed (WSB photo at right). Once a sushi chef has been hired, Kokoras will serve sushi, teriyaki, and wok-cooked dishes in addition to Greek food. It sounds like an unusual combination, but Tovar says it’s worked in Kim’s other locations.

Appetizers include tzatziki, hummus, baba ghanoush, and taramo salata, which is a Greek caviar. The food is prepared using all of the same recipes that have been handed down, Tovar said, including dolmadakia, lamb dolmas, keftedes (Greek meatballs), spanakopita, Greek fries, gyros, souvlaki, Greek salad and Greek omelets. Scrambles and omelets are served all day. The kids’ menu includes a kid-size gyro, cheeseburger and chicken souvlaki. Everything is made from scratch, including baklava and Greek yogurt for desert.

Kokoras has also added three brand-new big-screen TV’s, and draft beer is on the way to add to the full bar and wine. Kokoras has seven employees. Hours of operation are Monday 4 -9 pm and noon to 10 pm Tuesday through Sunday.