WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: New owner, new menu additions for Kokoras

December 23, 2016 2:34 pm
By Linda Ball
Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Readers have noticed new signage at Kokoras Greek Grill in Morgan Junction – the addition of “sushi bar” and “teriyaki” on the awning.

This is the result of another ownership change for the restaurant at 6400 California SW.

It’s been less than a year since the original Kokoras owners retired to move to Greece, selling the restaurant to Miranda Krone and Kim Depew, who briefly ran it as a revival of Krone’s popular Meander’s Kitchen. Then their partnership dissolved and Depew ran the restaurant for a while, bringing back the Greek food.

Now, we’ve learned, Philip Kim is the restaurant’s new owner. We talked with manager Carlos Tovar, who says Kim has three other restaurants – Teri Fresh in Maple Valley, and two in Kent and in the University District.

The “new” Kokoras still specializes in Greek cuisine, but a sushi bar has been installed (WSB photo at right). Once a sushi chef has been hired, Kokoras will serve sushi, teriyaki, and wok-cooked dishes in addition to Greek food. It sounds like an unusual combination, but Tovar says it’s worked in Kim’s other locations.

Appetizers include tzatziki, hummus, baba ghanoush, and taramo salata, which is a Greek caviar. The food is prepared using all of the same recipes that have been handed down, Tovar said, including dolmadakia, lamb dolmas, keftedes (Greek meatballs), spanakopita, Greek fries, gyros, souvlaki, Greek salad and Greek omelets. Scrambles and omelets are served all day. The kids’ menu includes a kid-size gyro, cheeseburger and chicken souvlaki. Everything is made from scratch, including baklava and Greek yogurt for desert.

Kokoras has also added three brand-new big-screen TV’s, and draft beer is on the way to add to the full bar and wine. Kokoras has seven employees. Hours of operation are Monday 4 -9 pm and noon to 10 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

14 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: New owner, new menu additions for Kokoras"

  • Just Wondering December 23, 2016 (4:10 pm)
    It will be interesting to see the new layout.  

    Not sure about 3 big screen tv’s though as it’s not that big a place.

  • JVP December 23, 2016 (5:37 pm)
    Greek sushi teriyaki – what could go wrong?

  • dhg December 23, 2016 (5:43 pm)
    TVs have their place in sports bars but nowhere else.  If I want to watch television, I’ll stay home.  I don’t care for the noise and distraction the televisions bring to a restaurant.

  • TDe December 23, 2016 (6:55 pm)
     Interesting timing on this article.  as just this afternoon I spoke to Spiro and Dimetra, the original owners  of Kokora’s, who retired to Greece.  For those of you who knew them, I would like to pass along that they are happy and doing very well in their international retirement, working in their gardens and enjoying the warmth of the Greek Isles.     

    • EllenM December 23, 2016 (7:42 pm)
      That is great news!  Thanks for sharing! 

  • kate December 23, 2016 (7:11 pm)
    Big screen tvs in that small space seem like a really bad idea. Not a fan of tvs in restaurants.

  • Krs December 23, 2016 (7:37 pm)
    Talk about an identity crisis. I couldn’t keep up after the og kokoras left. Definitely am not planning to start now. 

  • Alki Bee December 23, 2016 (8:34 pm)
    That sounds ill-advised.  What is the logic behind serving sushi at a Greek restaurant?  Kokoros did very well, why not continue to run it as a Greek restaurant?

    • brogan December 23, 2016 (10:08 pm)
      Every time I went in to pick up food during prime time dinner hours, there was literally only 1 or 2 tables of customers, and every single time a different individual person as the wait staff.  Both are signs of a restaurant struggling.  The old Kokora’s tables were chock full of diners and there was a wait just to pick up togo food from the loudmouth extrovert running the till.

      So new Kokora’s wasn’t doing so well.  It even showed in how they would switch to cheap substitute ingredients occasionally.

      May as well run something that works elsewhere.  I also think it’s good business acumen to have something new and tasty for the Beveridge Place patrons looking for togo/deliverable grub across the street.  Sushi and teriyaki may be a hit, and invite a renewed taste for Greek as well.

  • Rod December 23, 2016 (11:17 pm)
    Um, no.

  • ImmaMom December 24, 2016 (12:22 am)
    Yikes 

  • WsEd December 24, 2016 (1:31 am)
    I keep looking at my calendar just to make sure.  Nope it’s not April 1st.

  • Rick December 24, 2016 (3:47 am)
    So many folks with their panties in a bunch. Maybe they should build their business around your particular wants and needs. Merry Christmas!

  • 22blades December 24, 2016 (5:09 am)
    My friends chuckle at me for being somewhere between un-adventurous to purist. I don’t even like California Rolls; “when did California become a Japanese prefecture & where in Japan do they grow avocados?” I ask. They work in the Tokyo Metropolitan Wholesale Fish Market (at Tsukiji).   :-)

    This is a  whole new level…

