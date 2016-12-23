WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: ‘Kid party’ at Admiral Bird

Want to celebrate the arrival of the New Year without leaving the little ones at home? Admiral Bird is having a “kid party” again this year:

Last year was so popular that we decided to limit the number of attendees so you have to buy tickets to attend this year! FUN FUN FUN. From 7 to 9 pm New Year’s Eve, we will have the countdown with the East Coast at 9pm on our big screen with noise makers and a balloon drop! We will have a champagne toast for adults and a sparkling apple juice toast for tots. Before the ball drop, there will be a Hot Cocoa bar for the kids and music. There will be waffles and pulled pork sliders for food.

Buy your tickets here – $15 for one adult/one kid, $5 for each additional kid. Admiral Bird (SE corner of California/Admiral) is a cozy venue so tickets will go fast. Adding to the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!