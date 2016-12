Still making your plans for New Year’s Eve on Saturday night? From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, here’s a party with a purpose:

“Exceptional artists and hilarious comics” are promised at The Skylark‘s big New Year’s Eve event, presented by RocksAnn Promotions, raising money for local musician Rachelle DeBelle‘s medical bills as she fights cervical cancer. It’s all ages 3-10 pm, and then a 21+ dance party. $10 suggested donation. Skylark is at 3803 Delridge Way SW.