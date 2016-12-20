WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: ‘Wrap It Up’ with Furry Faces Foundation on Christmas Eve

Expect to need help wrapping holiday gifts before Christmas? This year, you can get some help – Furry Faces Foundation is reviving its “Wrap It Up” fundraiser, newly added to our West Seattle Holiday Guide – or, if you would like to help others, you can volunteer:

Wrap It Up! With Furry Faces Foundation!

December 24th

Beveridge Place Pub

6413 California Ave SW

12 pm-6 pm

Have your Christmas gifts wrapped while watching the Seahawks game!

The elves of Furry Faces Foundation are looking forward to wrapping your gifts in splendor and uniqueness! We have gift wrap, bows, tape, ribbon, garland, pine cones, pipe cleaners, name tags, and more! It’s up to you how much you would like to donate for the gift wrapping with 100% of the proceeds going directly to helping animals stay with their people.

If you would like to give your time to help wrap, please email us at furryfaces@hotmail.com; or call 206-321-4729.

Please note that Beveridge Place Pub is 21+.