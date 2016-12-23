West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Where and when you can shop on Christmas Eve

December 23, 2016 9:24 pm
Maybe you’re a procrastinator like your editor here, and/or just haven’t had much time. Whatever the reason – if you still have gift shopping to do tomorrow (Saturday, December 24th), here are the independent local businesses that have told us they’ll be open:

Again & Again/Kid-Friendly Footwear* – Noon-5 pm
Atomic Boys – 10 am-2 pm
Avalon Glassworks – 10 am-2 pm
Click! Design That Fits* – 10 am-5 pm
Curious Kidstuff – 10 am-4 pm
Easy Street Records – 9 am-5 pm
Emerald Water Anglers* – 10 am-4 pm
Junction TrueValue* – 8 am-4 pm
Meeples Games* – 10 am-6 pm
Menashe & Sons Jewelers* – 10 am-4 pm
My Three Little Birds* – 10 am-4 pm
Second Gear Sports* – 10 am-4 pm
Thunder Road Guitars* – 10 am-1 pm
Wyatt’s Jewelers* – 10 am-4 pm

(Asterisked businesses are WSB sponsors)

Any other retailers open tomorrow? Tell us your hours in a comment – or e-mail us – and we’ll add you to the list! Meantime, if you’re looking for restaurants open on Christmas Eve (and/or Day), that list is here; grocery-store closing times are in our Holiday Guide.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Where and when you can shop on Christmas Eve"

  • KB December 23, 2016 (10:07 pm)
    I’m sure I’m missing it but is there a grocery store list?

    • Sue December 23, 2016 (11:59 pm)
      KB, the grocery stores are on the holiday page: http://westseattleblog.com/holidayguide/

      • WSB December 24, 2016 (12:21 am)
        I did mention that above, last line. On Christmas Eve, the closing times are the big deal. The list also includes Christmas hours.

