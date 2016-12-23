WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Where and when you can shop on Christmas Eve

Maybe you’re a procrastinator like your editor here, and/or just haven’t had much time. Whatever the reason – if you still have gift shopping to do tomorrow (Saturday, December 24th), here are the independent local businesses that have told us they’ll be open:

Again & Again/Kid-Friendly Footwear* – Noon-5 pm

Atomic Boys – 10 am-2 pm

Avalon Glassworks – 10 am-2 pm

Click! Design That Fits* – 10 am-5 pm

Curious Kidstuff – 10 am-4 pm

Easy Street Records – 9 am-5 pm

Emerald Water Anglers* – 10 am-4 pm

Junction TrueValue* – 8 am-4 pm

Meeples Games* – 10 am-6 pm

Menashe & Sons Jewelers* – 10 am-4 pm

My Three Little Birds* – 10 am-4 pm

Second Gear Sports* – 10 am-4 pm

Thunder Road Guitars* – 10 am-1 pm

Wyatt’s Jewelers* – 10 am-4 pm

(Asterisked businesses are WSB sponsors)

Any other retailers open tomorrow? Tell us your hours in a comment – or e-mail us – and we’ll add you to the list! Meantime, if you’re looking for restaurants open on Christmas Eve (and/or Day), that list is here; grocery-store closing times are in our Holiday Guide.