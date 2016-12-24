WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GIVING: Person-to-person on Christmas Eve

A heartwarming story – told in verse – from the WSB inbox this Christmas Eve:

A true Christmas story for everyone to enjoy:

Twas the night before Christmas, with no food in the house, so off to get groceries, for me and my spouse.

Bacon, eggs, bread, wine and rice, fruit and ice cream, checked off my list twice.

Away to the checkstand, I flew like a flash, to purchase my goods with not enough cash.

But what to my wondering eyes should I see? A guy with just greeting cards, that I let cut in front of me.

He replied with a thankful “no way really?”

And which I exclaimed, with an “of course, don’t be silly!”

To the cashier, he muttered something unclear, that was meant for just him and her ears to hear.

“Merry Christmas” he said as he left out the door! What a friendly man, I thought! A nice smile and more!

Now it’s my turn in line, to purchase my stuff. Hoping to God but doubting that I had enough.

With a look of weary, yet hopefulness in my heart, the lady exclaimed, “He gave me enough to cover your whole cart!”

I replied “Shut the Front Door!” and other words to not include. “Oh my God! Seriously? What a cool dude!!”

Tears began to fall down my excited cheeks in a flurry, leaving the store with vision so blurry.

This kind, generous stranger, out of nowhere came here, and left us all with a great feeling of Christmas cheer!

The moral of my story, my fellow West Seattleites, is to Pay It Forward, Merry Christmas and to Have a Great Night!!!

-Thank you kind and giving stranger at the Roxbury Safeway tonight!!! You have no idea how much you brightened our holiday and spirits! You are amazing, and the true definition of what this time of year should be all about! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

–Bradi and Tim Jones