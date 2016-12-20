West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car; more hit-runs; car prowl; vandalism

December 20, 2016 9:00 am
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The latest reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

AUTO THEFT IN LA FITNESS/SPRUCE GARAGE: A parking garage frequently reported for car prowls has had a car theft. Vanessa reports “a black 2003 BMW 325i with light tan leather interior, license plate # ACN5667, was stolen between 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Monday (December 19th) from the WS LA Fitness parking lot” (in Spruce at 39th SW/Fauntleroy/Alaska). If you see it, call 911.

Next – more hit-runs in search of witnesses (and if you haven’t seen our 16th/Thistle followup, read it here):

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE HIT-RUN #1: This happened to Laura early Monday:

A soft-topped white Jeep Wrangler hit me head-on around midnight 12/19 on the West Seattle Bridge eastbound onramp (Spokane St). The driver fled the scene but had some damage to his car. My car is totalled. If anyone has seen this car, information would be greatly appreciated.

Contact SPD and refer to incident 16-454229.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE HIT-RUN #2: And we learned via a comment this morning that the bridge crash covered in our Monday morning traffic reports was also hit-run. The driver of the car that wound up facing the wrong way writes:

Luckily, I’m ok, but I was aggressively rear ended by another car that fled the scene for reasons I am unaware. Unfortunately not one person that may have witnessed the crash stayed behind to provide any information on the car that hit me and took off. I find it very hard to believe that no one saw this incident happen. I didn’t get a good look at the car since it happened so fast, but it looked like a light-colored SUV or truck. From the damage it did to my back end I assume it was a larger vehicle.

If you know something, call SPD and refer to incident 16-454467.

CAR PROWL: From Dan:

My car got broken into at Edge Apartments last night, 30th and Genesee. Nothing of value inside the car but they emptied out the glove box and center console and smoked a bunch of cigarettes inside.

GRAFFITI VANDALISM: Yes, it’s worth reporting to police. That’s what Ann did, and she let us know too after she spotted new graffiti vandalism: “On December 18th, 4800 block of Delridge on garage and fence in the alley.” Painting it over ASAP is great if it’s on your property – but take a photo first so you can include that with the report.

Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not — thank you.

22 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car; more hit-runs; car prowl; vandalism"

  • A December 20, 2016 (9:37 am)
    I was at LA Fitness this morning when they called a license plate number over the intercom and I unfortunately knew it meant another car prowl. When I went out to my car the LA employees were sweeping up broken glass by a car and a SPD unit was driving around the garage. Hopefully they can do something to stop this, like hire a guard or something. I really don’t want to park there anymore.

  • liveinthearea December 20, 2016 (9:42 am)
    when is LA fitness or that garage, going to take extra measures? I have heard about way too many and makes me want to avoid area and joining that gym. 

  • West Sea Neighbor December 20, 2016 (10:28 am)
    Have to say that this is pretty bad PR for LA fitness.

  • Double Dub Resident December 20, 2016 (10:47 am)
    LA Fitness obviously doesn’t care about this issue having seemingly done nothing to improve the security there.  I’d ask for an annulment of my membership there if I were a member.  

    I wonder what their Yelp rating is? 

    • Beckyjo December 20, 2016 (3:22 pm)
      La Fitness 2 1/2 stars.

  • colleen December 20, 2016 (11:19 am)
    Don’t they have cameras on that parking lot?

  • unknown December 20, 2016 (11:21 am)
    I’m not saying what LA Fitness is NOT DOING is right but you have to look at it in their eyes too if they took responsibilities for their patrons vehicles they’d go bankrupt!

    And that’s why there are these signs posted in most parking garages/areas and it should be you that doesn’t leave valuable’s in your car and that’s  why you have insurance.

     Image result for park at own risk disclaimer

     

    • Double Dub Resident December 20, 2016 (11:57 am)
      And when you have an epidemic in your parking lot,  you should take some extra steps to help curb that epidemic. 

  • Furor Scribendi December 20, 2016 (12:01 pm)
    About the WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE HIT-RUN #2, I came upon the scene right after it happened, but my view was somewhat obstructed by a non-articulated METRO bus which was full of onlookers.  Hopefully one of them remembers the hit & run vehicle description or took pictures and will comment soon. Good luck!

    As to Levi’s situation, I hope SPD does everything to lift prints etc from the offending vehicle so as to nail the driver. With modern technology prints can be lifted from even porous surfaces, and chances are those prints are in the criminal database, hopefully leading to arrest and conviction. Levi is in our prayers for full and complete recovery!

  • Jim December 20, 2016 (12:04 pm)
    There is a difference between talking responsibility for the damage and doing more to help stop it.

    Cars are being broken into even without valuables being visible.

    LA Fitness needs to make a business decision before customers start departing.

    • Chuck December 20, 2016 (12:41 pm)
      Yup. I’ve long since given up the hamster-wheel gym facilities, but if I WERE looking to join the masses, I’d for sure steer clear of LA Smash-and-Grab. What a joke. Sadly, pure population density means they likely won’t notice a drop in business. They’re benefiting from the same high numbers the thieves are (literally) banking on. But yeah, they don’t exactly seem to be caring community members, do they?

      • WSB December 20, 2016 (1:07 pm)
        Couple questions, perhaps someone reading this will know: Do other mixed-use buildings in the area have cameras in their garages? And … is there some feature of this garage (we are neither LA Fitness members nor Spruce residents so have never used it) that makes it particularly attractive to criminals?

        • CAM December 21, 2016 (1:17 am)
          There are cameras in that garage, at least coming up and down the ramp if not dispersed throughout the parking area. I know they’ve been utilized in the past when there are thefts in the garage. Spruce has also taken steps to secure the garage when the gym is not open, but obviously can do nothing about the garage being wide open during the day when the gym is in use. It’s also somewhat problematic because as a former Spruce resident I know that many people not going to LA Fitness use the unsecure section of the garage. One reasonable solution would seem to be for LA Fitness to start doing security checks on the cars parked down there and having any nonmembers vehicles towed. That would probably at least make it easier to identify prowlers lurking down there. 

          As far as other garages in the area, I don’t know the statistics on that, but this garage is quite large with lots of room to sit and watch for cars being parked and left unattended for a long period. 

  • Rick December 20, 2016 (12:38 pm)
    I think the 30 MPH speed limits are really helping to control crime here.

  • vin_e_vin December 20, 2016 (1:46 pm)
    From the Stranger: Advice from a Convicted Criminal on How to Keep Your Car Safe in Seattle

     

     

  • GE December 20, 2016 (3:27 pm)
    I called the police after the hit and run on the high rise bridge yesterday, It was a gray or silver small suv  I believe the licence plate was  085 ZQZ

    • Furor Scribendi December 21, 2016 (2:15 pm)
      Reply

      GE, thanks for contacting Seattle Police on the high bridge hit-and-run. Hope they can find the perp and actually prosecute them. 

  • smash grab December 20, 2016 (4:22 pm)
    Re the LA Fitness garage, I would guess that LA Fitness is merely a tenant in that building and therefore has limited ability to make the needed changes. Those really need to be addressed by the garage owner, and since the owner already has a signed, presumably long-term lease agreement in place, they have little incentive to invest extra money.

  • M December 20, 2016 (7:08 pm)
    West Seattle needs some kind of car prowl bait car. Leave something valuable in plain site and when the junkie tries to take it they get some kind of zap. 

  • Junction Lady December 21, 2016 (7:52 pm)
    M

    Brilliant!

    J

  • susandennis December 22, 2016 (8:51 am)
    I was at LA Fitness in Ballard this morning (since, in addition to breakins and car theft problems, the West Seattle LA Fitness also has had no heater for the pool in more than a week) and…

    They have parking  security roaming the garage on a segway!! I am sure, that like WS, the gym is only a building tenant BUT they are a major tenant and could and should lean on the building to provide or provide it themselves. Just having a guard circulating around has got to help.

    Of course it won’t do much for breaking into the locked lockers in the woman’s locker room but still…

