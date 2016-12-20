WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car; more hit-runs; car prowl; vandalism

The latest reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

AUTO THEFT IN LA FITNESS/SPRUCE GARAGE: A parking garage frequently reported for car prowls has had a car theft. Vanessa reports “a black 2003 BMW 325i with light tan leather interior, license plate # ACN5667, was stolen between 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Monday (December 19th) from the WS LA Fitness parking lot” (in Spruce at 39th SW/Fauntleroy/Alaska). If you see it, call 911.

Next – more hit-runs in search of witnesses (and if you haven’t seen our 16th/Thistle followup, read it here):

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE HIT-RUN #1: This happened to Laura early Monday:

A soft-topped white Jeep Wrangler hit me head-on around midnight 12/19 on the West Seattle Bridge eastbound onramp (Spokane St). The driver fled the scene but had some damage to his car. My car is totalled. If anyone has seen this car, information would be greatly appreciated.

Contact SPD and refer to incident 16-454229.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE HIT-RUN #2: And we learned via a comment this morning that the bridge crash covered in our Monday morning traffic reports was also hit-run. The driver of the car that wound up facing the wrong way writes:

Luckily, I’m ok, but I was aggressively rear ended by another car that fled the scene for reasons I am unaware. Unfortunately not one person that may have witnessed the crash stayed behind to provide any information on the car that hit me and took off. I find it very hard to believe that no one saw this incident happen. I didn’t get a good look at the car since it happened so fast, but it looked like a light-colored SUV or truck. From the damage it did to my back end I assume it was a larger vehicle.

If you know something, call SPD and refer to incident 16-454467.

CAR PROWL: From Dan:

My car got broken into at Edge Apartments last night, 30th and Genesee. Nothing of value inside the car but they emptied out the glove box and center console and smoked a bunch of cigarettes inside.

GRAFFITI VANDALISM: Yes, it’s worth reporting to police. That’s what Ann did, and she let us know too after she spotted new graffiti vandalism: “On December 18th, 4800 block of Delridge on garage and fence in the alley.” Painting it over ASAP is great if it’s on your property – but take a photo first so you can include that with the report.

Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not — thank you.