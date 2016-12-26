WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery attempt; bicycle theft; stolen mail; more…

We start this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup with a search under way right now:

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: Police are at and around Westwood Village right now looking for a would-be robber. The man – described (as heard via scanner) as black, late 30s, 6-1, dark clothing – told the victim he had a gun. But apparently he fled without stealing anything. We have a crew heading to the scene to find out more and will add it.

(3:36 pm update) The robbery attempt happened outside the WWV Bank of America (which like other banks is closed for the holiday).

Earlier this afternoon:

TIP-JAR THIEF: Around 2:30 pm, according to scanner traffic – somebody stole (or tried to steal) a tip jar at Burger Boss in South Delridge. The only descriptive info we caught was “female,” and that she was last seen heading southbound on Delridge.

The next four are reader reports:

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Mike:

This morning, 12/26/16, a locked bicycle was stolen from in front of the Westwood Village QFC between 10:35 and 10:55 AM. It is a 56 cm off-white 2012 Jamis Bosanova road bike. It has a black leather Brooks saddle with a tool bag attached and a distinct wooden Portland Design Works cargo rack on the back. It also has front and rear fenders as well as disc brakes. Photos attached. If you see the bike or have any leads, please call Seattle Police and email me at mbutler@newbelgium.com. Thank you.

BACKPACKS FOUND: We received this text late last night:

2 backpacks found near Delridge Community Center, ditched in road after suspected car prowl. We want to reconnect them with their owners – the contents lead us to believe they are from Canada.

We asked the texter to e-mail us with more info; haven’t received anything yet, but if this sounds familiar, let us know (editor@westseattleblog.com), and we’ll do our best to connect you.

MAIL FOUND, #1: First we received this from Trileigh:

We found a pile of mail on Christmas Day along Murray Ave SW near Lowman Beach, mostly opened, including several Christmas cards sent to different neighborhood addresses. I’d guess that someone went through mailboxes along our street, hoping to find some cash Christmas gifts. We put the mail back in the addressees’ mailboxes where we could – if you live near there and find some opened mail in your mailbox, that might be from this pile. Since it’s still the Christmas season, it might be a good idea for people to try to bring in mail from your box as soon as possible after it’s delivered, just in case.

MAIL FOUND: We also have received two reports today of what looks like discarded mail near the Fauntleroy fish-ladder viewpoint.

Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not — thank you.