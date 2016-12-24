WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pre-holiday thefts

If you have family/friends visiting via vehicle, please remind them not to leave anything in the car, as thieves don’t seem to take time off for the holiday:

CAR PROWLS: From Lea – “Riverview neighborhood had multiple smash and grab car prowls” on Thursday night. No further details. Also, from Mariya near 28th SW/SW Nevada, “Our truck got broken into (Thursday) night for the 3rd time. We park on the street and never leave anything of value inside. We’ve filed police reports every time. One time they stole the sifter gear knob and now they’ve stolen our radio. They must have a key to the truck because they never break windows, just let themselves in.”

PACKAGE THEFTS: From David and Adam, “Multiple packages stolen from 8600 block of Fauntleroy Way SW on Thursday.” And Elton says a neighbor reported packages stolen from their townhouses around California/Hinds on Friday.

Hoping for a Silent Night tonight. If not … we’re at 206-293-6302, text or voice.