WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee-shop holdup

December 22, 2016 11:06 am
|      8 COMMENTS
He ordered coffee and a pastry … and then money.

That’s what police say happened when the Delridge Uptown Espresso was robbed last night around 6:30. After a reader tip, we just checked with SPD media relations to get details from the report. About 20 people were in the shop at the time; the report says the robber waited in line to get to the counter, ordered coffee and pastry; as the barista was putting the pastry in a bag, he asked for a bigger bag, and as that was handed to him, he told the barista to put the register money in the bag. His right hand was in his hoodie pocket, according to the report, and he said, “I have a gun – don’t make me use it.” Money was added to the bag; he walked out quickly, and vanished. Here’s the description: A white man around 30 years old, 6′ tall, “average build,” light facial hair, dark hoodie, dark jeans. Police searched the area but didn’t find the robber.

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee-shop holdup"

  • Rick December 22, 2016 (11:22 am)
    “Just another day”.

    • WSB December 22, 2016 (11:45 am)
      No, actually, it is NOT just another day. Armed robberies are not common and don’t happen here daily, not even weekly.

  • Jeff December 22, 2016 (11:56 am)
    Kinda quick on the trigger there, eh WSB?

    Seems like you are making an assumption on the OPs statement, which is general and really generic.

    I can’t speak for the OP, but can say, just another day of crime in our backyards that for many seems too close to home.

    • WSB December 22, 2016 (12:27 pm)
      Absolutely, crime in general is too common and too close to home. That’s why we spend a ton of time and space on it here, with daily updates. And we have been victims too. But I also am dedicated to accuracy and clarity and that’s why I responded to a suggestion that a violent crime like this is common here – it’s not. Would ultimately have been better if I had included that in the original story, such as a mention of the most recent West Seattle armed robbery preceding this. Looking into the SPD files, there was a holdup at the 15th/Roxbury Wells Fargo ATM last Sunday afternoon (December 18th); prior to that, the last robbery report in West Seattle was the evening of December 9th, and it was a case of “shoplift turned violent” – which escalates the classification to “robbery” – at Jefferson Square Safeway. – TR

  • Alki Resident December 22, 2016 (12:35 pm)
    The fact that this guy did this dangerous hold up with 20 people in the shop blows my mind. So much could’ve gone wrong here. Just terrifying.

  • sam-c December 22, 2016 (12:40 pm)
    last night? like around what time?

    6:30? 9:30?

    horrible crime, no matter the time, but was curious.

    All the people that work there are great (not that I go often); really hope they are not traumatized.      

    • WSB December 22, 2016 (12:46 pm)
      Sorry, I was certain I included the time – I even remember typing “just after 6:30,” because I specifically asked the time in my conversation with SPD, as the Tweets by Beat timestamps are usually a few hours AFTER the crime, due to the way the automation works – but apparently edited it out. The 911 call came in at 6:36 pm. Adding above, too. – TR

