WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee-shop holdup

He ordered coffee and a pastry … and then money.

That’s what police say happened when the Delridge Uptown Espresso was robbed last night around 6:30. After a reader tip, we just checked with SPD media relations to get details from the report. About 20 people were in the shop at the time; the report says the robber waited in line to get to the counter, ordered coffee and pastry; as the barista was putting the pastry in a bag, he asked for a bigger bag, and as that was handed to him, he told the barista to put the register money in the bag. His right hand was in his hoodie pocket, according to the report, and he said, “I have a gun – don’t make me use it.” Money was added to the bag; he walked out quickly, and vanished. Here’s the description: A white man around 30 years old, 6′ tall, “average build,” light facial hair, dark hoodie, dark jeans. Police searched the area but didn’t find the robber.