WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary attempt; garage intruder; bicycle found

Three reader reports:

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: Cozbi on SW Dakota north of The Junction says this happened around 7 tonight:

Heard footsteps of person walking up to front door (I could hear them lingering and breathing heavy once onto the stoop. The peephole was open and you could see into the movie we were watching; lights on in the house and all.) They opened screen door and we heard/saw them messing with door handle but door was locked. They closed the screen door and then, seemingly, body slammed the door two maybe three times. Then I heard them grunt a little and walk down the steps leaving. Police was called and a report filed when they paid a visit to check it all out. They assume attempted burglary. Seemed very odd for a prank and we have no enemies. Wood screen door is all cracked and broken. Lock your doors! Keep your eyes open and report even odd occurrences if they are out of place!

GARAGE INTRUDER: From Andrew:

A couple of days ago, we had a random guy tailed a neighbor and drove into our condo garage. He spent 20 to 30 mins wondering around the garage looking for things to steal and used to break into cars. But before he could break into any cars, I walked into the garage and surprised him. I confronted him and he gave me some excuses about visiting someone in the building. None of the information he provided made sense as the unit number and name he gave doesn’t exist in our building. After a few minutes, he backed his car out of the garage and took off. I am hoping by sharing this with you, people in West Seattle can keep an eye out for this dude as he’s pretty brave or stupid for driving his car into our garage in the middle of the day. Below are some grainy pictures of him and a description of him and his car. The break-in 12/13 @ 3:29 pm to 4:08 pm

Silver Nissan Altima 2007 to 2012 with tinted windows

License plate # ATN26–

No front plate but had a white sign with “car sales” sign and is missing the Nissan emblem on the front grill. The guy was white, around 5’9 to 6’0 tall, medium build with facial hair. Brownish hair. Wearing a black parka-type jacket with a black baseball cap.

FOUND BIKE: The unsigned report says, “While out walking our dog, my daughter and I found a Trek Antelope 820 mountain bike deep in the thorny bushes at the fish ladder overlook, above the Fauntleroy ferry.” Here’s the photo:

Still there at last report.