WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another hit-run; package-theft spree; 2 cars prowled…

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ANOTHER HIT-AND-RUN: An SDOT crew was out at 47th and Admiral today after an early-morning hit-and-run. A texter told us an “older red pickup,” apparently with only the driver inside, hit two parked cars and some of the Alki Mail and Dispatch outdoor furniture. The street sign was hit too, which is why SDOT had some work to do. No injuries reported. If you have any information, this is SPD case 2016-456757.

PACKAGE THEFTS: Erika wants you to know that “there’s been a huge string of thefts in the Fairmount neighborhood over package deliveries over Friday and Saturday. A group of us have filed a police report, but just thought you might want to put out a PSA to the West Seattle area to remind people to check their tracking and to support your neighbors in watching out for suspicious activity.”

CAR PROWLS: From Harry in the 6300 block of California SW:

Wanted to report a car prowling that occurred at my place of residence Sunday to Monday evening. Sometime between 11:00 PM Sunday (December 18th) night and 7:00 AM, my car was broken into. No windows were smashed, but the thief was able to access my vehicle. I’m not sure how they got in, as I definitely locked my car the last time I had used it. I remember very specifically locking it. The car was ransacked, with the loose change taken from the side door. The glove box was open as well as the center console, and things were scattered all over the car. The trunk had been opened, and one bag was missing. While the bag didn’t contain a lot of things, it contained two pairs of dance shoes (jazz, tap) as well as a portable sound bar. All told, the value of the items were approximately about $250. Later that day, I found out from my good friends and neighbors that their car, in the same covered parking lot, had also been burglarized. They found inside their car my dance towel as well as a T-shirt. From my neighbor’s car, a similar situation — the car was ransacked. Most items were left, but a coat was taken. Curiously, the thief seemed to have left behind their bike on the ground. It’s still there. I wanted to let people to know to be extra vigilant, lock your doors, double-check them, and report any suspicious activity.

Regarding the bicycle – police say many if not most stolen bicycles are just used by criminals to get from one point to another. So if you see one abandoned, chances are good it was stolen.