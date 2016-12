(WSB photo)

That’s the scene we found at the Junction 7-11 (California/Erskine) after we headed there to check out scanner traffic about a possible robbery. Police there told us that it was a case of a shoplifter turning violent (which escalates the crime from theft to robbery); Seattle Fire and AMR ambulance crews were there checking out the clerk who was injured in the process. Police told us they have a suspect in custody.