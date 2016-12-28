WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reader reports

From Admiral to Arbor Heights, four reports from the WSB inbox:

PACKAGE THEFT: Erika reports that this happened about 11:45 am today in the Fairmount Park area:

Please be on the lookout for a white, late model Tahoe or like-looking SUV. The driver-side back window was covered with a black tarp/plastic. The driver was white, male, ~30 yo, short/balding hair; I think he was wearing a dark jacket & white t-shirt. The passenger was white, female ~30 yo, dark, curly shoulder-length hair. Please call the police if you see this vehicle.

CHRISTMAS CAR PROWL: Melissa says this happened in Admiral last Sunday:

We had our car rummaged through early Christmas morning on 41st and Lander. No broken glass (must have accidentally left car unlocked) – nothing major stolen, just an emergency kit, a CD set and some snow chains. As far as we know, no one else on the street had their cars broken into.

IT HAPPENED ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT: A Delridge resident reports:

We live on SW 18th. My husband and I got home from dinner with our family (Sunday night) around 8 and found two strange cars parked in front of our house. Two men were sitting in the first car, (a green Jetta plate # AWG19–) with no lights on and this seemed odd so we went inside but watched from our house as they began smoking something off of tin foil through glass pipes. My husband went back outside and got license plate numbers for both cars and I called 911. I could clearly see them continuing to light up in the car while we waited for the police. One man got out and drove away in the second car, a dark blue sports car (plate number ANU3933) and drove off. The Jetta then backed into our car and drove away just as police arrived.

In a second note, the resident said the second car was listed by SPD as stolen. Then on Monday night, she says, “the guy came back in a different stolen car” (this one). They again called 911, but the man/car left before police arrived.

VANDAL IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: This happened Monday night: