West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

34℉

West Seattle Christmas lights: Seen in Sunrise Heights

December 24, 2016 9:42 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

kristinlights

Thanks to Kristin for tonight’s Christmas-lights photo: She says this is on 34th SW between Othello and Webster – inflatable elf, and all!

Share This

2 Replies to "West Seattle Christmas lights: Seen in Sunrise Heights"

  • EC Hughes alum December 24, 2016 (11:37 pm)
    Reply

    LOL – hey, can I just say ‘thanks’ for compiling this collection of Christmas lights each year.

    For the 2nd year in a row now, I have sat at home late on Christmas Eve and plotted a little ‘map’ for my niece to tour my neighborhood after departing the family Christmas gathering, and it has worked quite splendidly with the address details you offer and the online mapping tools (along with my being aware that she has GPS to fill-in the blanks).

    It’s just a small touch, but this is matching ‘small feedback’.

    So thanks for your efforts.

    (and this house here was the family home for a nice family that was quite significant to me when growing up – new owners now, but the memories remain the same – so that was an extra-special treat)

    Hopefully others have made good use of your accumulated information too.

    • WSB December 24, 2016 (11:57 pm)
      Reply

      Glad to hear that. Being a lifelong fan of Christmas-lights viewing, and being dedicated to usefulness, that’s the most we can hope for :)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann