West Seattle Christmas lights: Seen in Sunrise Heights

Thanks to Kristin for tonight’s Christmas-lights photo: She says this is on 34th SW between Othello and Webster – inflatable elf, and all!
LOL – hey, can I just say ‘thanks’ for compiling this collection of Christmas lights each year.
For the 2nd year in a row now, I have sat at home late on Christmas Eve and plotted a little ‘map’ for my niece to tour my neighborhood after departing the family Christmas gathering, and it has worked quite splendidly with the address details you offer and the online mapping tools (along with my being aware that she has GPS to fill-in the blanks).
It’s just a small touch, but this is matching ‘small feedback’.
So thanks for your efforts.
(and this house here was the family home for a nice family that was quite significant to me when growing up – new owners now, but the memories remain the same – so that was an extra-special treat)
Hopefully others have made good use of your accumulated information too.
