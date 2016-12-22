West Seattle Christmas lights: 14,000+, east of Genesee Hill



(Photo by Denise Davis)

As we continue showcasing West Seattle’s brightest neighborhood lights – thanks to Duane and Denise Davis for e-mailing to say their light-laden display is happening again this year at 4152 46th SW, just east of Genesee Hill. More than 14,000 lights – about two-thirds LEDs, with mini-incandescent lights “and 300 big C9 bulbs.” They’ll be up through January 15th, the Davises say. And you’ll see other lights in their neighborhood, to the north:

Got lights? Seen lights? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!