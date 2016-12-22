West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

West Seattle Christmas lights: 14,000+, east of Genesee Hill

December 22, 2016 9:17 pm
1 COMMENT
image004
(Photo by Denise Davis)

As we continue showcasing West Seattle’s brightest neighborhood lights – thanks to Duane and Denise Davis for e-mailing to say their light-laden display is happening again this year at 4152 46th SW, just east of Genesee Hill. More than 14,000 lights – about two-thirds LEDs, with mini-incandescent lights “and 300 big C9 bulbs.” They’ll be up through January 15th, the Davises say. And you’ll see other lights in their neighborhood, to the north:

image001-3

Got lights? Seen lights? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

1 Reply to "West Seattle Christmas lights: 14,000+, east of Genesee Hill"

  • old timer December 22, 2016 (10:49 pm)
    Reply

    Saw this the other evening -Great show!

    The pics don’t really do justice, worth a drive-by.

    Thanks To The Davis’s for helping to make the season special.

    And yes, the celebration is infectious, almost the whole block has joined in.

