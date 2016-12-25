WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS DAY 2016: What’s open and what else you might want to know



(Photo by Don Brubeck, from Alki early Christmas Eve morning)

Merry Christmas! Some info you might find helpful on this holiday:

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY’LL BE OPEN TODAY/TONIGHT: Go here for the list (and please note the disclaimer!).

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Local Safeways are open 8 am-5 pm; Westwood QFC is open 7 am-4 pm. Other West Seattle supermarkets are closed today.

CHRISTMAS DAY CHURCH SERVICES: See the list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

WHERE TO GET COFFEE TODAY: At least three West Seattle coffee shops are open today, also noted in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. (You might find others – if you let us know, we can add.)

ALSO OPEN TODAY: Origins Cannabis (4800 40th SW; WSB sponsor), 11 am-6 pm.

FARMERS’ MARKET CLOSED: No West Seattle Farmers’ Market today OR next Sunday.

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Christmas People are making this available noon-4 pm today at Alki Masonic Center. Details here. (4736 40th SW)



(Menashe Family Lights at 5605 Beach Drive, photographed by Leda Costa)

WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TONIGHT: See the Holiday Guide.

Transit today:

METRO: Regular Sunday schedule

SOUND TRANSIT: Regular Sunday schedule

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Regular schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, but expect heavier usage because as of first thing this morning, the Tahlequah-Point Defiance route (South Vashon-Tacoma) is out of service

Want to go to the movies?

ADMIRAL THEATER: The newly renovated moviehouse is open this afternoon/evening (2343 California SW), showing “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Sing,” and “Passengers,” all with showings starting just after 3 pm – here’s the schedule.

Breaking-news tips? Lost/found pets? Traffic trouble?

YES, WSB TRULY IS 24/7/365: Best way to reach us today is 206-293-6302, text or voice.

However you’re spending it – we wish you a wonderful day!