WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2016: Volunteers serve free dinner to almost 100 people

A few minutes before 4 pm, we stopped by the Alki Masonic Center in The Junction to photograph the volunteers who had just spent four hours making West Seattle holiday history – serving a free sit-down dinner to anyone who needed one. The lodge and The Christmas People co-sponsored the first-ever event, feeding almost 100 people who showed up over the course of the afternoon. They also wanted to say thanks to community members who volunteered time to help prepare, and who donated dozens and dozens of homemade cookies! The Christmas People, led by Rev. Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, have been feeding others in need, but usually in smaller groups, he told us – this was the first time they decided to offer a big sit-down dinner, and they’ll do it again next year, getting the word out far and wide to fill the hall.