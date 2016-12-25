West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

38℉

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2016: Sky & skyline

December 25, 2016 2:24 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

20161225_080237
More beautiful views to share while enjoying the holiday. The day began with an enormous canopy of pink-orange overhead – Jenny‘s photo is above; Sandra sent the one below:

img_7002

A little later in the morning, Chris Frankovich photographed the Olympics:

christmas2016olympics

And though it’s not from West Seattle – we can’t resist sharing this city view tweeted at us (and a few other news outlets) by Marcus:


Sunset tonight is 4:23 pm, per the WSB West Seattle Weather page.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2016: Sky & skyline"

  • CanDo December 25, 2016 (3:09 pm)
    Reply

    I woke up this morning to the sky, yard and house being bathed in a deep rose colored light from the sunrise reflecting on the clouds directly overhead.  I’ve never seen anything like it before.  Quite the enchanting Christmas morning experience!  Great photos!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann