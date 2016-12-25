WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2016: Sky & skyline

More beautiful views to share while enjoying the holiday. The day began with an enormous canopy of pink-orange overhead – Jenny‘s photo is above; Sandra sent the one below:
A little later in the morning, Chris Frankovich photographed the Olympics:
And though it’s not from West Seattle – we can’t resist sharing this city view tweeted at us (and a few other news outlets) by Marcus:
Christmas Morning from #Seattle with some #fog and #sunshine 🎄 @komonews @KING5Seattle @Q13FOX @westseattleblog @NWSSeattle pic.twitter.com/hifVTIDZ7r
— Marcus Klotz (@MisterKlotz) December 25, 2016
Sunset tonight is 4:23 pm, per the WSB West Seattle Weather page.
