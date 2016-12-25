WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2016: Sky & skyline



More beautiful views to share while enjoying the holiday. The day began with an enormous canopy of pink-orange overhead – Jenny‘s photo is above; Sandra sent the one below:

A little later in the morning, Chris Frankovich photographed the Olympics:

And though it’s not from West Seattle – we can’t resist sharing this city view tweeted at us (and a few other news outlets) by Marcus:

Sunset tonight is 4:23 pm, per the WSB West Seattle Weather page.