WELCOME, WINTER! Sun shows up for Alice’s Solstice Sunset Watch



(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Considering the sun didn’t bother showing up for Alice Enevoldsen‘s Summer Solstice Sunset Watch this year, its appearance tonight for the first sunset of winter seemed almost miraculous. By Alice’s count, it’s the 31st time she’s led a solstice or equinox watch at Solstice Park:

More than 30 people joined her this time, gathering to see if the sunset would align with the parkway path:

The Lincoln Park forest is getting too tall for Solstice Park visitors to see the sun meet the horizon:

But that’s not the best part of the sunset-watch events – it’s the sun-and-earth show-and-tell with Alice and an assistant – this time, Jules helped out:

Alice organizes these events as part of her volunteer work as a NASA Solar System Ambassador, a title she’s held since 2010. You can find her online at alicesastroinfo.com.