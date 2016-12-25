VIDEO: Great night to watch West Seattle Lights

On this Christmas night, we stopped by West Seattle Lights (3908 SW Charlestown) with time to record just one song, whatever it turned out to be. It was the grand finale of the second set (see the schedule and song list here), “Wizards of Winter,” just before 6 pm. The show goes until midnight tonight. As you can tell from our video’s audio, the best way to listen while you watch is NOT necessarily just standing along the street; if you go via vehicle, listen on 101.9 FM.

West Seattle Lights is in its eighth season, so popular that a couple years ago, mastermind Jim Winder added a show in Maple Valley (where he lives – the show here is at the home of friends). It’s also become a fundraiser/foodraiser – bring a food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank, and/or donate online to the show’s chosen charities, WSFB and the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation (donated money all goes to them – the show itself is put on as a labor of love).

For more info on holiday light shows in West Seattle, see our Holiday Guide.