TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday updates; early-morning bridge crash cleared

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

5:45 AM: Launching traffic watch earlier than usual because of a crash on the bridge. Thanks for the tips! SDOT says all westbound lanes are blocked on the Fauntleroy end and one eastbound lane. No injuries, apparently, because SFD was not dispatched. If you are headed WSB, Donna says, you’ll be detoured off at Admiral.

5:53 AM: This photo tweeted by @metpatrick22 shows a bus hitting the jersey barrier, and a car facing the wrong way toward screen right:



@westseattleblog aforementioned ax WB bridge from PED bridge. WB fully blocked. pic.twitter.com/4klIvFjXoK — Patrick kelly (@MetPatrick22) December 28, 2016

C Line and Route 21 are as a result of this routed off westbound Fauntleroy, Metro says.

6:02 AM: SDOT says one westbound lane has reopened. This camera view shows the bus being towed.

6:10 AM: All lanes have reopened, per SDOT. No other incidents working in or near West Seattle right now.