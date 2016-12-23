TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Almost-holiday Friday watch, and the changes ahead

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: We start this rainy morning with word of a crash that’s blocking the ramp from the West Seattle Bridge to southbound I-5.

Also, the Olson/Myers signal light is still (or again) reported to be malfunctioning.

And a Winter Weather Advisory has been announced for noon today to 3 am Saturday – possible snow.

LOOKING AHEAD: Transit/transportation schedules are normal TODAY, but since Christmas Day is on Sunday this year, you’ll see schedule changes on Monday (December 26th):

METRO: Sunday schedule on Monday.

WATER TAXI: The West Seattle and Vashon runs both will NOT be in service Monday.

SOUND TRANSIT: Route 560 (and light rail) will run Sunday schedules on Monday.

STREET PARKING: For the neighborhoods with city-operated pay stations, Monday will be a free-parking day.

7:27 AM: WSDOT says the crash on the ramp from the bridge to SB I-5 has cleared.