TONIGHT: West Seattle Junction parking-lot safety walk

December 22, 2016 12:44 pm
This week’s removal of two bus shelters in The Junction traces back to an October tour that kicked off a “problem-solving” process. Another walking tour is tonight, and West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift says all are welcome. The focus this time is on the Junction’s parking lots on 44th SW and 42nd SW, in particular, issues such as lighting, but if you have other Junction safety concerns/questions/comments, bring those too. The group will meet at 5 pm in the lot behind KeyBank at California/Alaska.

5 Replies to "TONIGHT: West Seattle Junction parking-lot safety walk"

  • anonyme December 22, 2016 (1:11 pm)
    Based on the results of the last “problem solving” tour, we should next expect that all the lighting be removed from the parking lots.  If you can’t see the crime happening, it doesn’t exist – right?  Or maybe just remove all the parking…or stop all bus service to the Junction.

    Or….ENFORCE.THE.DAMN.LAW.

    I posted this a short time ago based on observations just this morning:

    Update!  Shocking news!!  The crew has moved across the street to the
    #22 shelter behind the bank.  It  took less than 48 hrs.  Who would
    have freaking guessed?  (Answer: everyone but Metro.)

    It gets better.  I insisted on sitting down in the shelter, meaning
    the drunk woman had to move her beer cans.  She then proceeded to tell
    me her life story, including how she could not return to her native
    Canada due to a felony warrant.  Hard to tell if the warrant was here or
    in Canada, but she said she’d be arrested at the border for “having to
    defend my life”.  In other words, assault or worse.  She went on to say
    that her tribal chief would not allow her back for 8-10 years.  So, it’s
    not bad enough that we have drunks and drug addicts taking over our bus
    shelters, but drunks and addicts who are also violent felons.

    Thank you Metro for your GENIUS non-solution to the problem.  A half squished maggot could have come up with a better idea.

  • Just Wondering December 22, 2016 (2:09 pm)
    If drinking alcohol in public is against the law should you have called 911? 

  • anonyme December 22, 2016 (3:06 pm)
    No.  It is not an emergency, it is a chronic issue.  Police patrols were to have increased to deal with it.  As past police involvement has done nothing to curb the problem, why would a 911 call make a difference?  If an arrest would have been made, maybe this (and other felons) would have been held on outstanding warrants.  Probably not; call me cynical, to say the least.

    • WSB December 22, 2016 (3:11 pm)
      If it’s happening now, it’s a 911 call. You’re certainly under no obligation to make it, but just to clarify, yes, that IS a 911 call, per police. They might not have had anyone to respond… or might have happened to have someone around the corner. I don’t know which agencies will be represented at tonight’s 5 pm tour but if city and/or transit PD are there, we’ll ask if any citing has been going on. – TR

  • Lez December 22, 2016 (5:00 pm)
    But it worked at 3rd and Pine so well Metro just had to build on that success…

