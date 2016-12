12:58 AM: Seattle Police and Fire are outside the California/Erskine/Edmunds 7-11 in The Junction, where a 19-year-old man was found with what are described over the air as two gunshot wounds to the chest. Scanner traffic says they’re not sure yet what happened or when, as the victim is described as intoxicated and so they’re having trouble communicating with him. SFD Medic 32 is taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

1:19 AM: No word of an arrest, or suspect description, so far.