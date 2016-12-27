Redevelopment proposals at 7716 Delridge Way, 5015-5017 Fauntleroy Way

While the bigger development projects get more attention (like the new Triangle proposal we discovered last week), more of the day-in, day-out proposals in city files are like these two:

7716 DELRIDGE WAY SW: From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, the 65-year-old house below is proposed to be replaced with six homes – four single-family houses and a two-unit townhouse building.



(Photos via King County Assessor’s Office)

County records show the house’s 9,500-square-foot site is on the books as three lots, zoned Lowrise 1. The notice published today is formal announcement of your chance to comment on the application (here’s how) – deadline January 9th.

5015-5017 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: These addresses are on one 8,200-square-foot lot zoned Lowrise 1, according to county records, currently housing a 67-year-old duplex to be replaced by seven 3-story homes:

The proposals for both sites are shown on the “site plan” in city files as a four-unit rowhouse building facing Fauntleroy, and three single-family houses behind it. The formal application is not on file yet – these are early-stage proposals.