Redevelopment proposals at 7716 Delridge Way, 5015-5017 Fauntleroy Way

December 27, 2016 10:55 am
While the bigger development projects get more attention (like the new Triangle proposal we discovered last week), more of the day-in, day-out proposals in city files are like these two:

7716 DELRIDGE WAY SW: From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, the 65-year-old house below is proposed to be replaced with six homes – four single-family houses and a two-unit townhouse building.

65yearoldhouse
(Photos via King County Assessor’s Office)

County records show the house’s 9,500-square-foot site is on the books as three lots, zoned Lowrise 1. The notice published today is formal announcement of your chance to comment on the application (here’s how) – deadline January 9th.

5015-5017 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: These addresses are on one 8,200-square-foot lot zoned Lowrise 1, according to county records, currently housing a 67-year-old duplex to be replaced by seven 3-story homes:

5015

The proposals for both sites are shown on the “site plan” in city files as a four-unit rowhouse building facing Fauntleroy, and three single-family houses behind it. The formal application is not on file yet – these are early-stage proposals.

1 Reply to "Redevelopment proposals at 7716 Delridge Way, 5015-5017 Fauntleroy Way"

  • unknown December 27, 2016 (11:13 am)
    Reply

    Are you kidding me?! The top picture the people who own those homes already had to dig out their embankments to have somewhere to park (single family) now asking to put in 6 homes, where the heck are all those autos going to park?

    Oh wait its on a bus route and there’s bike lanes…they’ll all take the bus and or ride their bikes everywhere. 

