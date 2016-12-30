Redevelopment proposal at 4810 Delridge Way SW

Another Delridge Way SW redevelopment proposal has appeared in the city files today. Earlier this week, we featured one toward the south end of Delridge; this one is closer to the north end. The early-stage proposal would replace a 26-year-old single-family house at 4810 Delridge Way SW [map] with five townhouses. The 4,800-square-foot lot is zoned Lowrise 2; five open parking spots are planned between the townhouses and the alley behind the lot. The project will have to go through what the city calls Streamlined Design Review – which includes public comments, but no public meeting – so watch for the official comment period to eventually turn up on the twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin.