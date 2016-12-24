West Seattle, Washington

24 Saturday

Reader report: Bit of a scare at West Seattle’s brightest light display

December 24, 2016 1:40 am
|      0 COMMENTS
The photo is from Sofia, who explains a Seattle Fire call to the Menashe Family Lights on Beach Drive Friday night – trouble in the Nativity scene: “We were just looking at lights as usual, and noticed white fog coming from behind the Virgin Mary. I thought it was a fog machine, but then we realized it was a fire. Several of us called 911, someone knocked on the Menashes’ door and let them know, the neighbors got water. I guess the straw that was part of the stable scene caught fire.” We’ll be checking with the family later this morning to follow up.

