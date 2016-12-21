West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

MYERS WAY ENCAMPMENT: City promises January meeting, sends notes from first one

December 21, 2016 12:01 pm
 |   Myers Way Parcels | West Seattle news

Two weeks after the city’s director of homelessness led a meeting (WSB coverage here) about the plan to officially authorize and expand the encampment that’s just inside the gateway to the west side of the Myers Way Parcels, George Scarola has sent this update/recap:

On December 8th my office organized and led a community meeting at the Greenbridge Learning Center to discuss the City’s decision to make the homeless encampment on city-owned property at Myers Way one of three new City-sanctioned encampments. This is the site where Camp 2nd Chance is currently operating. The plan would allow current campers to stay and expand the number of people living there from 20 to 60 or 70.

The City is setting up new encampments because it has adopted a key recommendation from the Task Force on Unsanctioned Encampments: when people are required to move from unsafe, illegal encampments, the City should offer safe alternative places to live. Attached is a fact sheet with FAQs that was distributed at the meeting.

The primary purpose of the December 8th meeting was to listen to concerns and questions from members of the surrounding communities. Approximately 50 people attended, as well as officials from the Police Department, the Human Services Department, the Department of Neighborhoods, and the Department of Financial and Administrative Services. I am attaching notes from the meeting which lists questions, requests and comments from community members and City officials.

The next step in the community notification process will be a second community-wide meeting in January at a time and place to be determined. At that meeting we plan to have a team of City officials on hand to address the concerns and questions raised by the community. It is our intention to do all we can to make the encampment at Myers Way a safe, clean place for its residents and a good neighbor to the surrounding communities.

We’ve uploaded the two documents mentioned above – here’s the FAQ; here are the city’s meeting notes. Also of note, the Highland Park Action Committee‘s letter sent to Scarola last week, post-meeting.

5 Replies to "MYERS WAY ENCAMPMENT: City promises January meeting, sends notes from first one"

  • anonyme December 21, 2016 (3:02 pm)
    What if there are no “safe, alternative places to live”?  If there were, wouldn’t  campers already be there?  This language obviously exists so that illegal encampments CANNOT be cleared, and that all costs and burdens will continue to be dumped on taxpayers and neighborhoods.  Law abiding citizens have been bound, gagged, handcuffed – and taxed, to pay for the outrageous and useless policies being implemented by this Mayor, council, and their high paid Director of Homelessness.  Absurd.

    I think it is time this Mayor was kicked out on his arse, 

    • WSoldguy December 21, 2016 (5:54 pm)
      I agree with your comments 100 %.

  • JoB December 21, 2016 (5:35 pm)
    anonyme
    where would you have them moved?  regardless of where they are moved it will be at taxpayer expense.
    wouldn’t you rather have them in a sanctioned encampment in which the city provided services and mandated access to social services than on the hill?

    • WsEd December 21, 2016 (11:13 pm)
      How about Magnolia or maybe Broadmoor.  Washington park would be a very nice place to build a shanty town for the homeless.

  • WestCake December 21, 2016 (10:53 pm)
    I gave my landlord notice and I’m moving there next week, going to save a bunch of money in rent, and don’t have to worry about the law. 

