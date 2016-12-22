Lowman Beach Park restoration is next up for Murray Combined Sewer Overflow Control Project

The Murray Combined Sewer Overflow Control Project – centered on a million-gallon tank to hold overflows during major storms – is almost done. An update from King County today says the next big step is restoration work across the street at Lowman Beach Park, which held construction trailers and also crews working to upgrade the pump station beneath the park’s southeast side:

King County’s contractor recently completed major roadway and sidewalk restoration on streets surrounding the project site. Before the end of the year, the contractor will paint new roadway lines and install roadway signs.

Landscaping on site continues as crews prepare to begin restoration in Lowman Beach Park. Before planting grass in the park, the contractor will prepare the soil by grading, turning over the subsoil, and adding new topsoil. A fence will remain in place around the park until the new grass is well established.

Schedule update

No work is scheduled for Dec. 24 – 26 or Dec. 31 – Jan. 2. While work will continue into 2017, you can expect to see smaller crews and fewer pieces of equipment on site (see schedule in attached update for additional information).

We appreciate your continued patience as we work to safely complete the project as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide you with updates on project progress in 2017.

What to expect in 2017:

• Work to occur on weekdays 7 am-6 pm and occasional Saturday work 9 am-6 pm.

• Smaller crews and fewer pieces of equipment on site and in Lowman Beach Park

• Streets near the site open and accessible

• Periodic sidewalk closures while landscaping work is underway

• No public access to the staircase on site until all work is complete

• Fence to remain in place around Lowman Beach Park until grass is well established

Please direct any concerns or inquiries to the project hotline: 206-205-9186.