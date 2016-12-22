HOLIDAY UPDATES: ‘Shop Late Thursday’ tonight, and more

Holiday updates as we get ever closer to the big days/nights:

Notes for the rest of today/tonight:

SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: He’s there now until 6 pm. (California/Fauntleroy/Morgan)

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION TONIGHT! Here’s what we’ve found out about who’s open until at least 7 pm this evening, both from calls we’ve made, e-mail we’ve received, and info via the West Seattle Junction Association:

Again and Again/Kid Friendly Footwear: Open until 7 pm. (4832 California SW)

Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor): Open until 7 pm. (4502 42nd SW)

Junction TrueValue (WSB sponsor): Open until 7 pm. (4747 44th SW)

Curious Kidstuff: Open until at least 7 pm.

Carmilia’s Boutique: Open until at least 7 pm. (4528 California SW)

VAIN (WSB sponsor): Open until 8 pm. (4513 California SW)

Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor): Open until 9 pm. (4540 California SW)

Funky Jane’s: Open until 9 pm. (California/Oregon)

Zamboanga: Open until 9 pm. (4531 California SW)

CAPERS: Open until 9 pm. (4525 California SW)

Twilight Gallery and Boutique: Open until 9 pm. (Alaska/California)

Next to Nature: Open until 9 pm. (4543 California SW)

Easy Street Records: Open until 9 pm. (California/Alaska)

Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor): Open until 11:30 tonight. (4800 40th SW)

By the way, there’s music in The Junction tonight too:

THE SLAGS: Local faves The Slags are at Poggie Tavern with special opening act Grover, 8 pm, free, 21+. (4717 California SW)