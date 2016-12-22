HOLIDAY UPDATES: ‘Shop Late Thursday’ tonight, and more

Holiday updates as we get ever closer to the big days/nights:
RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE AND/OR DAY: We’ve continued to update the list – see the newest version here. If a restaurant is NOT listed at all, either it’s closed both days/nights OR we have not received a response to our request for information. (Not too late for updates – via editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!)
RELIGIOUS SERVICES: This list is in our Holiday Guide and has been updated with the newest lists we’ve received. Also not too late for additions – same e-mail address as above, ASAP, please!
SUPERMARKET HOURS: Also in the Holiday Guide‘s Christmas Eve/Day section.
Notes for the rest of today/tonight:
SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: He’s there now until 6 pm. (California/Fauntleroy/Morgan)
SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION TONIGHT! Here’s what we’ve found out about who’s open until at least 7 pm this evening, both from calls we’ve made, e-mail we’ve received, and info via the West Seattle Junction Association:
Again and Again/Kid Friendly Footwear: Open until 7 pm. (4832 California SW)
Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor): Open until 7 pm. (4502 42nd SW)
Junction TrueValue (WSB sponsor): Open until 7 pm. (4747 44th SW)
Curious Kidstuff: Open until at least 7 pm.
Carmilia’s Boutique: Open until at least 7 pm. (4528 California SW)
VAIN (WSB sponsor): Open until 8 pm. (4513 California SW)
Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor): Open until 9 pm. (4540 California SW)
Funky Jane’s: Open until 9 pm. (California/Oregon)
Zamboanga: Open until 9 pm. (4531 California SW)
CAPERS: Open until 9 pm. (4525 California SW)
Twilight Gallery and Boutique: Open until 9 pm. (Alaska/California)
Next to Nature: Open until 9 pm. (4543 California SW)
Easy Street Records: Open until 9 pm. (California/Alaska)
Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor): Open until 11:30 tonight. (4800 40th SW)
Anyone else in The Junction open until at least 7 tonight? E-mail us ASAP! And if you’re open Christmas Eve – any retailer in West Seattle – we’ll be making a list for that too.
By the way, there’s music in The Junction tonight too:
THE SLAGS: Local faves The Slags are at Poggie Tavern with special opening act Grover, 8 pm, free, 21+. (4717 California SW)
