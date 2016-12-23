HOLIDAY GIVING: West Seattle Food Bank says ‘thanks’ to Metropolitan Market and its customers

From the West Seattle Food Bank:
A very big thank you from all at the West Seattle Food Bank to the generous customers of Metropolitan Market.
Thanks to the enthusiastic appeals of the Metropolitan Market staff, pictured here, customers donated $26,836 with a $1000 match from Met Market for a total of $27,836 to help families in this community have a happier holiday and a good start to the New Year.
Other businesses are continuing holiday-season donation drives – see the GIVING OPPORTUNITIES section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.
You also can donate to the WS Food Bank online – go here.
| 0 COMMENTS