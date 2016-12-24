West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

34℉

GIVE YOUR TIME: White Center Food Bank needs help next Friday

December 24, 2016 2:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | White Center

It’s a gift only you can give … your time. Here’s a request from the White Center Food Bank (which also serves south West Seattle):

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR INVENTORY HELP DECEMBER 30!

Are you available to help weigh and count the inventory of the White Center Food Bank? We start at 9 am and go until it’s done (usually before 2 pm). We will need 5-10 people who can lift 40 pounds. Other tasks that morning include counting and recording. If you can help with this important yearly task, contact Audrey Zemke at audrey@whitecenterfoodbank.org or 206-762-2848.

Share This

No Replies to "GIVE YOUR TIME: White Center Food Bank needs help next Friday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann