FREE DINNER: For everyone who needs one on Christmas Day

The Christmas People will host a complimentary meal for homeless, seniors, and others who need a meal on Sunday, December 25, 2016 from noon to 4 p.m. at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Avenue SW. Marc Smason, trombonist, will provide entertainment. This event is entirely without cost as a public service.

Christmas People is a 501 (c) (3) not profit organization; we celebrate our 18th year of providing hot meals to homeless and seniors in the Greater Seattle Area. During the weekend, Christmas People will also prepare evening meals for various downtown shelters.