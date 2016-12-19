West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

39℉

FREE DINNER: For everyone who needs one on Christmas Day

December 19, 2016 9:13 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

Just found out about this – adding to the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

The Christmas People will host a complimentary meal for homeless, seniors, and others who need a meal on Sunday, December 25, 2016 from noon to 4 p.m. at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Avenue SW. Marc Smason, trombonist, will provide entertainment. This event is entirely without cost as a public service.

Christmas People is a 501 (c) (3) not profit organization; we celebrate our 18th year of providing hot meals to homeless and seniors in the Greater Seattle Area. During the weekend, Christmas People will also prepare evening meals for various downtown shelters.

Donated homemade cookies are welcomed for dropoff at the Masonic Center 9 am-4 pm on December 23rd and 24th.

Share This

4 Replies to "FREE DINNER: For everyone who needs one on Christmas Day"

  • Megs December 20, 2016 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Hi-

    I would love to bake up some cookies and drop them off. Does anyone have contact information? I would be happy to volunteer and/or donate any other needed supplies other than the cookies.

    Thank you for putting on this dinner for our community!

    • WSB December 20, 2016 (9:53 pm)
      Reply

      The information I received did not include contact details BUT cross-referencing online, I did find a bit more here, including a phone # http://freemason-wa.org/tag/christmas/

      • Megs December 20, 2016 (10:11 pm)
        Reply

        Thank you so much WSB!

    • Fred Hutchinson December 22, 2016 (11:10 pm)
      Reply

      Home baked cookies only  may be dropped off on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 24 at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW in West Seattle.  Volunteers may  help on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for food prep and Sunday, 9  to 5 p.m. for serving, cooking, making coffee, etc.    Contact Rev. Fred Hutchinson, Co-Founder of The Christmas People Foundation at 206-719-4979.  Christmas People is a 501 (c) (3) not for profit

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann