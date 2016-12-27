FOLLOWUP: South Vashon ferry route not expected back in service until Friday

The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will remain the only way to get to and from Vashon Island until Friday, according to the newest update from Washington State Ferries on the aftermath of the Christmas Eve incident that took the other Vashon route out of service:

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route remains out of service through the morning of Friday, December 30 due to ongoing dock repair at the Point Defiance terminal. The damage to the dock occurred when the captain of the M/V Chetzemoka suffered a major medical emergency as the vessel was preparing to depart the Point Defiance ferry dock. The captain collapsed and hit the control panel as he fell, causing the vessel to break away from the dock and damage the dock apron (the articulated ramp at the end of the dock). No passengers on the Chetzemoka were injured, and the captain of the Chetzemoka is expected to make a full recovery. However, the damage to the dock is significant, and as a result, the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route is expected to remain out of service until December 30 while crews work around the clock to repair the apron.