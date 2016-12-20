West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

FOLLOWUP: Metro removes 2 bus shelters @ 44th/Alaska

December 20, 2016 1:21 pm
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

Thanks to Eddie for the tip – the two much-discussed Metro bus shelters on the west end of the south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th are gone, removed this morning. The removal comes one week after the final decision on their fate was announced, two months after the plan was first made public via posted notices that for some came out of the blue (Metro subsequently opened a public-comment period).

The plan dates back to an October 6th “problem-solving” meeting involving a variety of government-agency, business, and community reps. Issues at and near the corner included safety and sanitation; other steps taken, and planned, to address concerns include shrubbery clearing, lighting, increased public-safety patrols, and increased maintenance for the city-funded portable toilet near the corner.

16 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Metro removes 2 bus shelters @ 44th/Alaska"

  • anonyme December 20, 2016 (2:38 pm)
    Has the crew moved back in yet?  And what a shame that we can’t have nice landscaping in the Junction only because the same crew uses it as a toilet and needle disposal, even with the crap house a few feet away.

  • wetone December 20, 2016 (3:09 pm)
      ”  The plan dates back to an October 6th “problem-solving” meeting involving a variety of government-agency, business, and community reps.” 

    This plan and action solves little, just moves it….. Seattle area leaders new problem solving  motto    “Move it  Patch it ” 

  • West Seattle since 1979 December 20, 2016 (5:05 pm)
    I hope, if they have trouble at the remaining shelter, they do something about it rather than removing shelters/seats until there’s nothing left, like they did at 3rd & Pike downtown.    

  • Chris December 20, 2016 (7:14 pm)
    This proves why we can’t have nice things.

    • A D December 21, 2016 (12:22 am)
      I agree. This is what I have been saying to myself these last few months when reading about the shelter removals and other things in WS.

  • JanS December 20, 2016 (9:24 pm)
    anonyme…frankly, I would not be sad if that “crap house” disappeared along with the shelter.  I know I would never, ever use it…ewwwwww

    • TS December 22, 2016 (12:15 pm)
      As a Metro Bus driver, that gross crapper was a life and pants saver several times during late hours of my shift…although there were times that someone had decided that it was a great place to sleep for the night

  • genesee neighbor December 21, 2016 (1:09 am)
    Maybe closing the heroin distribution center at the Corner Pocket has helped to thin the crowd at the shelter?

     

    • Azimuth December 21, 2016 (9:52 am)
      I was wondering the same thing ;-) Probably no way to really know but part of me was thinking “wait, give it 6 months and see if there is a difference!”

  • Jasper December 21, 2016 (7:54 am)
     Don’t worry, there’s plenty of room for metro riders AND homeless drug addicts in the two remaining shelters.

  • Sheesh December 21, 2016 (8:09 am)
    The
    trees further East at that stop will be gone soon too, now that the  
    asphalt paving     in
    their tree wells has been packed down so hard by riders that no water
    gets in.

    There
    are greener “porous”alternatives  but the
    bank there is in charge of those sidewalk tree and it might cost to
    much$. 

    Seems
    like it would be kinder to cut them down then to watch them slowly
    die of thirst.  

    But
    then, it would be  less controversial down the line  to
    say, “Don’t blame us we had to cut them down they were
    unhealthy.”

  • Junction Lady December 21, 2016 (7:43 pm)
    I’m glad those bus shelters have finally been removed, and I’d be happy if I never heard another word about them.

  • dawsonct December 21, 2016 (10:12 pm)
    Is this part of the solution to “park benches and bus shelters cause homelessness” problem?

  • Andy December 22, 2016 (5:00 am)
    Removing the bus shelters, thus penalizing the public, reminds me of a principal I worked for in one of Seattle’s publics schools. When graffiti was found on the walls of the boy’s room, he would padlock and chain it up so nobody could use it. What a brilliant solution! 

  • anonyme December 22, 2016 (11:59 am)
    Update!  Shocking news!!  The crew has moved across the street to the #22 shelter behind the bank.  It  took less than 48 hrs.  Who would have freaking guessed?  (Answer: everyone but Metro.)

    It gets better.  I insisted on sitting down in the shelter, meaning the drunk woman had to move her beer cans.  She then proceeded to tell me her life story, including how she could not return to her native Canada due to a felony warrant.  Hard to tell if the warrant was here or in Canada, but she said she’d be arrested at the border for “having to defend my life”.  In other words, assault or worse.  She went on to say that her tribal chief would not allow her back for 8-10 years.  So, it’s not bad enough that we have drunks and drug addicts taking over our bus shelters, but drunks and addicts who are also violent felons.

    Thank you Metro for your GENIUS non-solution to the problem.  A half squished maggot could have come up with a better idea.

    • WSB December 22, 2016 (12:18 pm)
      Just found out that the next Junction walkabout to look at safety/sanitation concerns (including lighting, which is why it’s happening in the evening) is TONIGHT at 5 pm and all are welcome. This one will focus on the parking lot areas in general. I’m checking on where the meeting area for the start of the tour is.

