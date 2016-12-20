FOLLOWUP: Metro removes 2 bus shelters @ 44th/Alaska

Thanks to Eddie for the tip – the two much-discussed Metro bus shelters on the west end of the south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th are gone, removed this morning. The removal comes one week after the final decision on their fate was announced, two months after the plan was first made public via posted notices that for some came out of the blue (Metro subsequently opened a public-comment period).

The plan dates back to an October 6th “problem-solving” meeting involving a variety of government-agency, business, and community reps. Issues at and near the corner included safety and sanitation; other steps taken, and planned, to address concerns include shrubbery clearing, lighting, increased public-safety patrols, and increased maintenance for the city-funded portable toilet near the corner.