FOLLOWUP: High Point Library set to reopen January 9th

When the Seattle Public Library closed its High Point branch at 3411 SW Raymond two weeks ago for refurbishing, the reopening date was TBD. Today, SPL set the date – 1 pm January 9th is when the branch will reopen. From the announcement:

… The 12-year-old branch closed Dec. 5, 2016, so the worn carpeting could be replaced. While the building was closed for that work, the Library also took the opportunity to make other interior improvements that support the changing ways that patrons are using libraries and respond to the thoughtful comments the Library has received from the public.

Improvements included reconfigured holds, teen and children’s areas, additional seating and power in seating areas and at tables, and technology and sound quality enhancements in the meeting room. When the branch reopens, it also will have hundreds of new books, DVDs and CDs for children, teens and adults.