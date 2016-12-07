West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

44℉

FOLLOWUP: Drug, gun charges filed against Corner Pocket’s Michael E. Maine

December 7, 2016 4:30 pm
|      56 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Four drug charges and one gun charge are now filed against 38-year-old Michael E. Maine, who police describe as owner/bartender of the Corner Pocket bar in The Junction.

The bar is closed, its license suspended for six months and facing permanent revocation, in the wake of Maine’s arrest last Friday night. That night, we reported on police serving what they described as a “drug-related warrant” at the bar and at Maine’s home; on Monday, we published a followup with information from the probable-cause documents and the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Today, we have obtained the newly filed court documents that charge Maine with five felonies; we also have the LCB’s emergency order suspending the Corner Pocket’s liquor license.

The first charge against Maine is second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. This was not mentioned in the probable-cause documents we detailed in our Monday report. Prosecutors allege that last Friday night, when warrants were served at both the Corner Pocket and at Maine’s home northeast of Morgan Junction, police found a 9mm Glock handgun in a safe at the house, and that its magazine contained two rounds. The gun’s serial numbers had been removed, the documents say, adding that “items of dominion and control” in the safe bore Maine’s name.

Maine cannot legally have a gun, prosecutors wrote, because he is a convicted felon, having been convicted in 1995 of taking a motor vehicle without permission. The rest of his criminal history over the past 21 years, according to the charging papers’ supplementary documents, consists of misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, including assault, hit and run, vehicle prowling, violation of a protection order, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and the plea-bargained drug charge we mentioned in our Monday report.

Otherwise, today’s charging documents include the same police narrative we summarized on Monday, focusing on the four “controlled buys” of heroin that police say were made from Maine, by undercover officers, in November – three at the bar, one in the Jefferson Square parking lot.

Maine remains out of jail after posting bond over the weekend on $25,000 bail, the same amount requested in today’s charging papers. He is expected back in court two weeks from today for arraignment, at which time he will enter an initial plea.

Meantime, via a public-records request, we obtained the Liquor and Cannabis Board’s emergency suspension order for the Corner Pocket. As previously reported, it is a six-month suspension, with notice that the board intends to seek permanent revocation after that. The document explains that the board “may summarily suspend a liquor license for up to 180 days, without a prior hearing, when the Board finds that the public health, safety, or welfare imperatively requires emergency action.” The board order decrees a suspension from December 2, 2016, to May 31, 2017.

The documents comprising the order include the police narrative regarding the alleged “controlled buys” that have resulted in charges against Michael Maine. They also refer to two “administrative violations” in the past, both involving the same Corner Pocket employee (not Maine) who was accused of drinking alcohol on the job in 2014 and 2015, and penalties paid by the bar as a result. The board also notes that while the liquor license has been in the name of Michael Eugene Maine since 1996, the birthdate accompanying that name is that of Maine’s same-name father, who died five years ago. The board claims that it was never notified of the senior Maine’s death.

The board documents also say that complaints about alleged drug sales at the Corner Pocket go back at least two years, citing a tip-line complaint in December 2014 alleging that a “bartender is alleged to have been selling drugs for the last four years and was the son of the owner of the Corner Pocket bar.” A complaint was referred to Seattle Police in January 2015, the documents say.

The board’s order also provides the opportunity for Maine to seek a hearing on a potential stay of the suspension if a request is filed by December 17th, so we will be checking on that.

Share This

56 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Drug, gun charges filed against Corner Pocket's Michael E. Maine"

  • Double Dub Resident December 7, 2016 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    QUOTE: police found a 9mm Glock handgun in a safe at the house, and that its magazine contained two rounds. The gun’s serial numbers had been removed, the documents say, adding that “items of dominion and control” in the safe bore Maine’s name.

    Maine cannot legally have a gun, prosecutors wrote, because he is a convicted felon, having been convicted in 1995 of taking a motor vehicle without permission. The rest of his criminal history over the past 21 years, according to the charging papers’ supplementary documents, consists of misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, including assault, hit and run, vehicle prowling, violation of a protection order, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and the plea-bargained drug charge we mentioned in our Monday report.

    DDR: This is the “good dude”  that some people were defending? LMBO! I’d put money on the fact that gun is stolen. 

  • Long Time Resident December 7, 2016 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    Tell us more about what a good guy Mikey was. I guess the bartender he stole $1400 from didn’t file charges. 

  • AMD December 7, 2016 (4:50 pm)
    Reply

    Wow.  I didn’t think someone could even get a liquor license with that kind of criminal history.

    • Alki Resident December 7, 2016 (5:31 pm)
      Reply

      Go back and read the story.

      • AMD December 7, 2016 (7:33 pm)
        Reply

        I did read it.  Maine is described as the OWNER/bartender.  I’m assuming the owner would have to hold a liquor license.  If you can just have someone else’s name on the liquor license, that seems like a fairly large loophole.  I see where it says his dead father’s name is on the liquor license.  But Maine is still regarded as the owner of the bar, even with his criminal history.

        In the future, saying “read the article” isn’t even remotely helpful.  Clearly we’re here because we read it.  If you have something to add or gleaned something from the story you feel a commenter missed, feel free to share.

        • Jason December 7, 2016 (8:09 pm)
          Reply

          The liquor license is under his name (similar to his father’s name) but using his father’s date of birth. His father and family started the bar, so it appears along the way there was a little trickery in licensing. 

          • Alki Resident December 7, 2016 (8:34 pm)

            All I know is nobody is shocked about the bust but disappointed that it didn’t happen years ago. I’m appalled he’s already out of jail.

    • bolo December 7, 2016 (8:57 pm)
      Reply

      Evidently he just kept the liquour license in his father’s (same) name and fooled the LCB for several years. Maybe if the LCB had caught this years ago all this would not have happened?

  • Alex December 7, 2016 (5:18 pm)
    Reply

    On the other hand, it’s nice that a comvict was able to be a small business owner. What would you prefer? That he be banned from all gainful employment, and forced to rely on crime as a sole source of income? 

    • Ken December 7, 2016 (6:02 pm)
      Reply

      @ Alex: It sounds like he probably was replying on crime related activities for most, if not all, of his income. I’m not a user, nor plan to be one, but I would venture to guess that the sale of heroin brings in a lot more income then the occasional Bud Light or a gin and tonic.

    • Peter December 7, 2016 (6:31 pm)
      Reply

      Wrong. The bar is just a front for laundering money, period. That’s how it works. He was never in any way trying to be honestly “gainfully employed.”

      • WSB December 7, 2016 (6:36 pm)
        Reply

        I have to stress again, there is *no allegation* of that in any of the documents at this point. It is a criminal case against one person, and that case plus other incidents detailed in this story are what led the LCB to suspend the license and seek revocation. That doesn’t mean there’s not more to it nor that there IS more to it, but having read all the publicly available documents, that’s where this stands. I am also watching for search-warrant returns. – TR

    • Katie December 8, 2016 (7:17 am)
      Reply

      That would be nice if that’s what he did. Selling heroin though kind of suggests he wasn’t pursuing gainful legal employment. 

  • Mariem December 7, 2016 (6:21 pm)
    Reply

    That’s a good point. Just too bad he blew his chance…

  • Pollo December 7, 2016 (6:40 pm)
    Reply

    You guys are still not getting this individual did not actually own the bar.  Read the details.  One bartender is accused of selling drugs.  His late father owned the bar, and was on all the business licenses.  They have the same name.  It’d be pretty tough for a 38 yer old guy to get a liquor license in 1996.  That would make them literally 18 years old at the time of liquor license acquisition, which, turns out, isn’t how that works.  The amount of reported/discussed misinformation on this story is pretty severe.

    The bar wasn’t a problem.  One person allegedly was.

    • Double Dub Resident December 7, 2016 (7:01 pm)
      Reply

      Yep Pollo,  

      It was just one person who is described in the actual article as, and I quote:

       38-year-old Michael E. Maine, who police describe as owner/bartender of the Corner Pocket bar in The Junction.


      DDR: I’d say the owner plays a pretty big role don’t you think? 

      • WSB December 7, 2016 (7:43 pm)
        Reply

        Everything in this story is accurately attributed to where the information/allegations came from. There is no “misinformation” – as I wrote, this is what documents say, this is what prosecutors say, this is what police say. It’s all in writing and we have attributed it. That is not declaring flat-out that the allegations are true – but it is true that this is what is being *said* by police, prosecutors, etc. We will be tracking this case as we do with all major cases we cover (and some minor cases too) and that will include pleas, responses to charges and allegations, etc. Regarding ownership of the establishment, that’s why I attribute it to police – though the LCB documents also say that Maine behaved as a proprietor would; I can pull that out later (currently out covering something else) – TR

        • Pollo December 7, 2016 (9:11 pm)
          Reply

          You’ve cited everything well and done a great job. I think the police have screwed this one up. The only person besides the police that think Mike, the 38 year old version, is maybe Mike. Anyone that has spent much time there, or around the family, knows it’s not the case.

      • Pollo December 7, 2016 (9:14 pm)
        Reply

        Again, tell me how a 38 year old Grey’s a liquor license 20 years ago, at age 18. He did not own the bar. I read the article several times. Someone screwed up somewhere in the police reporting.

        • Pollo December 7, 2016 (9:34 pm)
          Reply

          Sorry, was typing on a phone.

  • Parent December 7, 2016 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    The fact that our court system lets confirmed heroin dealers free until they can process them is unthinkable to me.  Clearly he will continue selling unless SPD or WSLB can afford to assign officers to guard his every move.  Sad and wrong.  How many more people will find cheap relief from life’s slog while he plays the game.  And meanwhile, Feds pushing forward anti-opioid bill   Not adding up.   

    http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/health/2016/12/07/federal-health-bill-aimed-opiod-abuse-moves-forward/95037524/

    • West seattlite December 7, 2016 (11:17 pm)
      Reply

      The only reason they let criminals out on bail is because the court system only cares about one thing. MONEY. And idk where you source you opiot info but heroin is not a cheap thrill, although, it is a short one. That drug is costly in more ways than one and it leads addicts to ultimate lengths of disparity. 

      • AMD December 8, 2016 (2:21 am)
        Reply

        Or there’s a thing in the justice system called the presumption of innocence meaning that everyone is innocent in the eyes of the law until they’re actually convicted, regardless of whether they’re caught red-handed or not.  

        I’m really not interested in seeing a justice system where everyone who is contacted by police is treated like a hardened criminal just because rules that prevent that also let heroin dealers live free for a time while awaiting trial.  

  • Mk December 7, 2016 (8:48 pm)
    Reply

    OK, there’s an owner in the sense of someone who inherited a business, then there’s an owner as in the name of a person on the liquor license; I think we can agree that the person arrested was the de-facto owner and bartender, though not necessarily the owner of record.

    • Pollo December 7, 2016 (9:22 pm)
      Reply

      Absolutely not. I work(ed?) there literally until Friday. No one thinks that.

      • Mk December 8, 2016 (12:10 am)
        Reply

        So who really owns the CP?

        • Gallo December 8, 2016 (6:43 am)
          Reply

          Mikey’s mother owns the bar. Mikey is not the owner, and all of the (unfortunately now former) employees and regulars know that. The Mike Maine named in the bar’s documents is Mikey’s father – Mikey’s mother never changed the original paperwork after his death. Mikey couldn’t even get a night shift there unless someone else called out, and even then he was usually the last choice to cover – would an owner who needs money deprive himself of the best shifts?

  • ScubaFrog December 7, 2016 (8:53 pm)
    Reply

    Wow he has a long, violent record.  I’m 100% against mass-incarceration.  What do you do with violent drug dealers like maine, who insist on keeping guns as felons?  He’s killing people with his ‘career choice’.  He’s got a long criminal record, and he’s a felon.  Long prison sentences (decades) for trash like this are appropriate. Shame on him, his family and all of his friends.

    They say he’s a “good guy”, and that we have “bigger problems”.  He sounds like an awful piece of trash, and he’s right up there with the biggest problems facing America with the heroin/opioid epidemic.

    Sadly he probably won’t do much time for this (a few years, max?), and his sentences will be concurrent.  His shills who’re deflecting and minimizing maine’s crimes on here, should take solace that he’ll be out running around with guns, and killing people with his heroin again soon enough.

  • Jens December 7, 2016 (9:15 pm)
    Reply

    I was a regular cu*tomer of the Corner Pocket, and have *known* Mikey from the bar.  Never socialized with him outside of CP. I saw him do a few drug transactions very openly, and not at all on the DL. My jaw dropped, but what does one say? 

    You’d have to meet his mom to understand this, but he’s the perfect example of someone who was babied, spoiled, and doted on as a child, and today as an adult. His mom turned a blind eye. She needed to be arrested too. I guarantee she knew what was going on, she just didn’t have possession.

    I realize it states in the article Mikey stole and had a long list of charges. He’s just like every other drug addict I know; a big heart, but in over their head, and looking for their next high, regardless if that mean stealing property, including a gun.

    Hope he’s in an inpatient rehab facility.

    • bolo December 7, 2016 (9:53 pm)
      Reply

      “I saw him do a few drug transactions very openly, and not at all on the DL. My jaw dropped, but what does one say?”

      If you feel strongly enough about it, you report it.

  • Matt S. December 7, 2016 (9:21 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know what “items of dominion and control” might be? I assume they’re not describing a Monopoly board. 

    • bolo December 7, 2016 (10:41 pm)
      Reply

      I was curious about that myself. And also: How did they get into his safe?

    • Mk December 8, 2016 (10:01 am)
      Reply

      Dominion and control are legal terms used to denote possession. Since there’s probably not going to be a bill of sale, even if there was a serial number on the Glock, proof of ownership is established by how the object in question is controlled either physically or by power and intention. The question on how the safe was opened is a good one: the use of a key of combination would indicate some form of cooperation, even under a search warrant, while a grinder or sledgehammer would tend to show that there is  resistance going on. 

  • Wsres December 7, 2016 (10:53 pm)
    Reply

    Jens. You REPORT it. 

  • SB WS December 8, 2016 (12:04 am)
    Reply

    What point are you trying to make dragging this guys name through the mud? I don’t understand why this is still news? I understand the initial article and why it was news worthy because illegal drugs were being sold out of a West Seattle establishment but now it just seems as though someone has it out for this guy. Just like you and I he has a family and I think they deserve their privacy as they deal with what has happened. Come on, it’s the holiday season for f***s sake…

    • WSB December 8, 2016 (1:10 am)
      Reply

      There are at least four stages in a criminal case:
      -Arrest
      -Charges
      -Plea
      -Resolution (exoneration, conviction, etc.)

      The initial story was because police served a warrant. While Michael Maine’s name appeared on the jail roster Friday night, and I matched that name to what is on the business license, we had no access to information saying it was connected to the warrant, so it was not in the story. That information wasn’t available until Monday, which is when we reported it. Charges were not filed until today. Regarding privacy, we cover news with a lot more regard for that than most outlets. We have not published the location of the family’s home, nor the names of other people who are mentioned in the court documents – which are public documents that can be downloaded by anyone – but not charged with nor accused of a crime. Bottom line, the fact that this case has led to the shutdown of a local business makes it newsworthy. As we do with other criminal cases we track, we will follow the case through the system, generally not with incremental reporting until there is a trial or a plea, unless some sort of major new information emerges. – TR

  • WestCake December 8, 2016 (12:04 am)
    Reply

    Legalize heroin and have the police do something more constructive with their time. Alcohol at the bar is legal. Marijuana became legal. The war on drugs is a failed one. 

    • Andy December 8, 2016 (5:49 am)
      Reply

      Legalize heroin you say? Maybe you think legalizing murder is a way to reduce murders in places like Chicago and Baltimore. While we’re at it, let’s make meth legal, too.

      • Shhh December 8, 2016 (7:39 am)
        Reply

        Yes, make meth legal, that way people will stop blowing up their and their neighbors homes. 

        BTW

        Meth is legal, it’s called Ritalin and its called Adderall and we force millions of kids all across America to ingest it everyday.

        • Double Dub Resident December 8, 2016 (1:33 pm)
          Reply

          http://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/ritalin.html

          https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.promises.com/articles/drug-addiction/meth-adhd-addiction-differences/amp/

          DDR: Without getting into a long reply because I’m on my phone what you said is not entirely accurate 

          • Name December 8, 2016 (6:51 pm)

            They actually do prescribe methamphetamine for add under desoxyn label. Also you might want to consider that the price of heroin is artificially high BecAuse it is illegal. Lower cost for addicts would probably mean lower crime rates don’t you think?

          • Double Dub Resident December 8, 2016 (8:02 pm)

            @ name,  

            1. I was referring to Ritalin. 

            2. Look at the side effects and warnings of Ritalin in the link I replied with. 

            3. The drug you provided is NOT supposed to be used in the long term for the very reason that it is addictive 

            4. Heroin is cheap which is why one of the reasons Oxytocin is now not as popular.  In fact a good dose of Heroin is cheaper than cigarettes.  

            5. LMBO do you think with taxes that government Heroin would be cheaper? Yeah like marijuana is so much cheaper now, LMBO. 

            6. Heroin used to not only be legal it was sold under Bayer as the “miracle drug” to cure soldiers disease otherwise known as morphine addiction.  This was prescribed by doctors even though Heroin is 10x more potent than morphine. Doctors also use to prescribe various benzodiazipines to housewives  which is only one of two drugs that can kill someone withdrawing from them.  Doctors also used to recommend smoking Camel brand cigarettes.  And now not only are doctors under fire for over prescribing ADD meds,  but meds in  general.  And even the prescription on nicotine products to overcome nicotine addiction is scrutinized since in real world results,  it has been shown most people quit cold turkey.  So this idea that since it is prescribed it is legit is suspect at best. 

            7. Amphetamine and meth were given in WW2.  Meth is what was given to the Kamikaze pilots to give them euphoria before they committed suicide. After the war,  there was a lot of left over meth that caused a serious meth addiction within Japan that was devastating which is one of the reasons Japan has such a strict drug policy.  

  • Shhh December 8, 2016 (7:35 am)
    Reply

    Oh my God, you people all need to get a life or a hobby, or something other than this ridiculous amount of ignorant commentary. 

    The bar is a front for laundering?  Seriously?  Go binge watch another season of breaking bad, that way, you’ll educate yourself on what the drug world is really like… today… not like in the 80’s, you gotta watch scarface to see what that was like.  

    You people have such a distorted view on the world, people do drugs, and they get those drugs from somewhere.  Just because alcohol is legal and heroin isn’t doesn’t make heroin any worse than alcohol, it gives it that stigma, because so many are just a bunch of mindless sheep that only know what they’re told by people that get rich off having things the way they are.   My best friend was killed by a drunk driver, so, in my eyes, every single one of you that has ever gotten behind the wheel after even 1 beer, is 1000x times worse than every heroin dealer in the u.s. combined.  Heroin users mess up and kill themselves, alcohol users kill whoever may get in the way.   Shame on all of you, I’m ashamed to be a member of the west seattle community today, not because of mikey selling dope, but because of the holier than thou, self righteous, ignorant, mindless, comments left by so many of you.  

    Was mikey walking around with a gun in his waist?  No, none of you know who’s gun was, or where it came from, or how it ended up in the condition its in, but, people hear about a gun, aND they jump to how violent he must be.  It was locked up in a safe.  

    • Sheesh December 8, 2016 (10:03 am)
      Reply

      Yes,    In the U district in the 70’s it was the guys in the conservative looking cars who sold drugs to the dealers and the dealers sold it to the frat boys.


      In the 80’s Market it was a bunch of young lawyers who brought in the coke and sold it to the neighborhood. (they got busted)


      In Belltown in the 90’s it was the guys in the conservative looking cars who sold drugs to the dealers and the dealers sold it to the construction workers.


      There is a problem with drugs in West Seattle? 
      I rarey see any low walking and the homeless here can’t afford the stuff, 
      so it must be done the privacy of WS’s own homes…. 
      That’s what’s nice about a bedroom district.

    • Seattlite December 8, 2016 (12:44 pm)
      Reply

      Shhh…A hollow rant for those of us who’ve lost loved to heroin, cocaine, alcohol.  Drugs and drug dealers should all be exposed and punished for all of the deaths they have caused.  Education is the key to learn NOT to drug or drink, especially for those who have no control or common sense. West Seattle used to be the coolest place around for families, raise kids…not anymore.  On the positive side,  I hope SPD keeps up the good work in cleaning up the scum.

    • Double Dub Resident December 8, 2016 (1:39 pm)
      Reply

      No one removes the serial number of a gun unless it is stolen,  period.  So yeah,  we don’t know who’s gun it was,  but I’m fairly certain it wasn’t that “good dude’s”  gun. 

      Is making Heroin legal going to make crimes like house burglary,  car theft,  identity theft,  car break ins,  package theft,  etc.  go down because all of a sudden it’ s legal?  No because people still need to get their smack and need a way to pay for it 

    • Double Dub Resident December 8, 2016 (1:44 pm)
      Reply

      And I’m not ashamed in the slightest for what I said.  I am PO’d though that I have to live in a community with POS like this and apologists like you 

    • mike December 9, 2016 (11:54 am)
      Reply

      Do you need help moving?

      • Double Dub Resident December 9, 2016 (7:17 pm)
        Reply

        I wouldn’t be surprised if you were that “good dude”  Michael that this article is about.  

        But par for the course for the idiotic climate here considering one would want a tax paying,  law abiding citizen to move over a POS criminal 

  • NotMe December 8, 2016 (10:49 am)
    Reply

    What is it that people are so worked up about this?  Have you not noticed that finally, this guy is going to have his life reduced to time in prison?  Just like all other criminals, eventually you get caught. It just took this one a lot longer than it probably should  have, but in the end – he was caught.

     Anyone that works at CP knew what was going on. They weren’t so concerned that they found other employment – so let’s not continue blaming the cops or Mike Jr from ruining their lives.  I have a feeling they will find work and will be just fine.  

    I stopped going to the CP years ago.  We used to say, “Nothing good comes from the Corner Pocket.”  I am glad to see the CP go away. Pretty soon, it will just be a memory and a story or two.    

  • Just Another Blogger December 8, 2016 (7:38 pm)
    Reply

    I have followed the WSB for years especially the comments in the  crime sections, and time and time again I read these blogs from ppl like Alki Resident and Scuba Frog acting and judging individuals like your GOD himself.So perfect without a blemish or mistake to relate to.

      Applause Applause Applause for being the most perfect law abiding decision making stress-free life living Whitey Tighties who’s opinions read from your own low self esteem.BIG L’s on the FOREHEAD 

  • Greystreet December 9, 2016 (7:40 am)
    Reply

    SHHH-welcome to the blog forums, here I’ll change the tune of the whole conversation for you…

    Maybe I can now open the second gay bar in WS!! And maybe allow off-leash dogs in it too lololol 

    • Holly December 9, 2016 (5:19 pm)
      Reply

      Yay! Gay bars are fun and dogs are cool too. 

      I feel bad for his mom. It must really be awful to lose your husband, have your son in this situation acting like this, and lose the business your husband built. She wasn’t charged with anything and nobody has listed any reason she would be to blame (other than assumptions that she was too loving and coddling and spoiled her kid, and ain’t it always the way to blame everything a kid does on the mom?)  I hope she gets some love and support. I think if I were in her situation I’d need it.

      But yay to more gay bars with dogs too.

  • Jason December 28, 2016 (11:49 am)
    Reply

    Any update on Mr. Maine?

    • WSB December 28, 2016 (12:10 pm)
      Reply

      Arraigned 12/21, pleaded not guilty, which is standard, “case-setting hearing” set for next week, and the case will then progress toward either a plea agreement, trial, or dismissal – sometimes that plays out within weeks, more often months, we’ll be continuing to check the file periodically, which is 99% of the time the only way we ever find out what does or doesn’t happen – TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann