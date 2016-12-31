West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 1,000 books donated to West Seattle Girl Scout’s library project

December 31, 2016 12:05 pm
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

We told you earlier this month about West Seattle Girl Scout Alina Guyon‘s Gold Award project to build a library in a Ugandan refugee camp. She asked for donations, and the community responded! She sent this update:

A big Thank You to VAIN hair salon and the West Seattle community for bringing in over 1000 books! The books are all in amazing condition and will help make the library very diverse in topics. The refugees in the camp will be so thrilled to see what was donated. If you didn’t already donate books, the book drive will continue for a few more days at VAIN in the West Seattle Junction!

VAIN (WSB sponsor) is at 4513 California SW.

