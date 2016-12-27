West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

UPDATE: What the fireworks show was for

December 27, 2016 9:56 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

9:56 PM: Thanks for the messages – stuck our head out the door and heard it too. Fireworks of some kind? We’re checking.

10 PM: At least one person who saw them from north West Seattle says they were visible in the north.

10:04 PM: Found it. The Harbour Public House on Bainbridge Island had a fireworks display to celebrate its 25th anniversary, according to the Bainbridge Fire Department:

Tonight, the Harbour Public House is celebrating their 25th anniversary and has been issued a permit for a public fireworks display. The display will begin around 9:45 pm and last 5-8 minutes. The display will be launched from a barge in Eagle Harbor, similar to the 4th of July show, but much smaller. A safety zone has been set up around the barge.

10:09 PM: Corrected the spelling – the restaurant spells its name Harbour Public House.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: What the fireworks show was for"

  • MT December 27, 2016 (10:03 pm)
    We are in Alaska Junction and saw them straight West up about 80° toward north.

  • Cisco December 27, 2016 (10:03 pm)
    From the Kitsap sun…A permitted fireworks display tonight on Bainbridge has lit up the sky & CenCom’s phone lines. Nothing to be alarmed about.

  • bug December 27, 2016 (10:04 pm)
    They looked like they were coming from the northwest – towards sequim – a repeated series of booms and flashes coming from the same place – not lightening … ??

  • Brandon P December 27, 2016 (10:06 pm)
    I heard the booms but couldn’t see anything in Highland Park. They sounded pretty big and were pretty consistent. Then a whole bunch towards the end. Must have been some big fireworks.

  • MT December 27, 2016 (10:07 pm)
    Cool. Thank you!

