UPDATE: What the fireworks show was for

9:56 PM: Thanks for the messages – stuck our head out the door and heard it too. Fireworks of some kind? We’re checking.

10 PM: At least one person who saw them from north West Seattle says they were visible in the north.

10:04 PM: Found it. The Harbour Public House on Bainbridge Island had a fireworks display to celebrate its 25th anniversary, according to the Bainbridge Fire Department:

Tonight, the Harbour Public House is celebrating their 25th anniversary and has been issued a permit for a public fireworks display. The display will begin around 9:45 pm and last 5-8 minutes. The display will be launched from a barge in Eagle Harbor, similar to the 4th of July show, but much smaller. A safety zone has been set up around the barge.

10:09 PM: Corrected the spelling – the restaurant spells its name Harbour Public House.