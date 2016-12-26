West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

42℉

UPDATE: House fire on Alki Avenue SW

December 26, 2016 12:33 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

img_1079

12:33 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a sizable response to a single-family house in the 1700 block of Alki Avenue [map].

12:38 PM: Arriving crews report “moderate smoke” coming from the house.

12:45 PM: As Sharon points out in comments, the SFD response has blocked Alki Avenue both ways, so steer clear of the area until further notice. Meantime, via scanner (our crew is still en route), crews are reporting that the fire has extended into the house’s attic, but they’ve “knocked down” that part of the fire from inside.

1:04 PM: Photo added (and we confirmed that the house number on the SFD log, 1728 Alki, is the house where the fire happened). People were home when this started, but everyone got out OK and no injuries are reported. SFD tells us that early information indicates this is woodstove-related. A sizable section of Alki SW remains blocked because at least one hydrant line is running more than a block.

img_1080

1:16 PM: Above, that’s a photo of the aforementioned line to a hydrant (now being rolled up). SFD is still assessing the extent of the damage, as they’re checking the walls and attic.

Share This

10 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire on Alki Avenue SW"

  • Molly December 26, 2016 (12:35 pm)
    Reply

    Was just crossing over the bridge and saw two fire trucks, two ambulances and a fire car. That’s a pretty big response 

    • WSB December 26, 2016 (12:45 pm)
      Reply

      A “full response” for a potential house/building fire always includes some units from outside West Seattle (specialized units that are based elsewhere) – sometimes people reporting inbound SFD units is the first clue we get to a major call.

  • Sharon December 26, 2016 (12:44 pm)
    Reply

    Alki is completely blocked at this point in both directions.  Avoid the area and take alternate routes.

  • Daniel December 26, 2016 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    Alki fire response team 

    • WSB December 26, 2016 (1:02 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks. I had added the first photo sent by our crew but while it shows a lot of firefighters, the house in the background, due to the angle, is *not* the one with the fire so we’ll be substituting. (1:12 pm – the one in the story now IS the correct house)

    • Annemarie December 26, 2016 (1:43 pm)
      Reply

      Glad everyone is safe and thankful for all the first responders working today 

  • Julia Phipps December 26, 2016 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

  • Julia Phipps December 26, 2016 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    This is when they were getting to the attic via the roof 

    • WSB December 26, 2016 (1:37 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you!

  • Nancy December 26, 2016 (1:54 pm)
    Reply

    So sad!  This is our old house. :(. Glad everyone is safe. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann