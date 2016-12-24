West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

FERRY ALERT: Trouble on both Vashon Island routes

December 24, 2016 7:45 pm
ferryline
(Photo taken just before 11 pm – line stretched past The Kenney at that point)

7:45 PM: Christmas Eve trouble for Washington State Ferries on both Vashon routes – the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route had to cancel some sailings because of a crew shortage, but WSF says things will be back to normal after the canceled 8 pm departure from Fauntleroy. Then, the South Vashon (Tahlequah)-Tacoma (Point Defiance) route went out of service until further notice “due to damage to the Pt. Defiance dock apron following a medical emergency.” No estimate yet how long it will take for repairs; keep an eye on the WSF website’s “bulletins” page for updates.

8:32 PM: The Fauntleroy terminal currently has a one-hour wait, according to WSF.

8:52 PM: Now that’s up to two hours, also because, “The Issaquah continues to operate one-boat service on the route making multi-destination sailings in place of the regular fall weekend schedule. Due to limited vessel capacity and holiday traffic demands, there will be upcoming single destination service based on demand.”

