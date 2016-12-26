DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS: Transit changes

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)
Since Christmas Day was on a Sunday, today is an official holiday. Here are the transit changes:
METRO: Sunday schedule.
WATER TAXI: The West Seattle and Vashon runs both are NOT in service.
SOUND TRANSIT: Route 560 (and light rail) are on run Sunday schedules.
STREET PARKING: For the neighborhoods with city-operated pay stations, this is a free-parking day.
Also, while Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on a normal schedule, usage is likely to be heavier than usual because the South Vashon run (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) remains out of service.
