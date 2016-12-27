CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 3 suspects remain jailed in Junction 7-11 incident

Following up on one of the incidents we covered right before Christmas weekend:

Three suspects remain in jail in connection with what happened at the Junction 7-11 last Thursday night, and probable-cause documents say they are the ones who told police where they were.

The suspects are a 29-year-old Puget Ridge man, a 30-year-old Rainier Valley man, and a 33-year-old Delridge man.

Police first responded to a report of a fight at the store, and were told the people involved had left in a white car. The 53-year-old man on duty at the 7-11 told police he recognized them as previous shoplifters and told them to leave, but they didn’t. They picked up “several items,” he said, and walked toward the door, which he was blocking. They became argumentative, he said, then he and they went outside, where, he told police, they started hitting and kicking him, knocking him down, and leaving him with cuts and bruises on his face. He said they also stole his phone and about $100 cash he had in his pocket, and a witness told police they had hit his car as they left in theirs.

Meantime, the 30-year-old called 911 to report the incident, saying he was near the Bank of America at 41st and Alaska and wanted to talk to police. Officers found all three men there. The 30-year-old claimed the clerk had assaulted them, and that the phone theft was a mistake. The 33-year-old told police he had just gone into the store to use the ATM and that he had a job and didn’t need to steal.

All three were arrested, in part because of identification from a witness. They’re all being held for investigation of robbery and due back in court tomorrow afternoon, by which time we might find out about charges; the 33- and 30-year-old suspects’ bail is set at $10,000, while the 29-year-old is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

(SIDE NOTE: We have not yet been able to obtain the report on another incident at the same location, a man found outside the store early Sunday with gunshot wounds, but will continue trying tomorrow.)