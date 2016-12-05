5 for the rest of your West Seattle Friday



(American Robin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, what’s happening for the rest of the final Friday of 2016:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood supplies tend to dwindle during the holiday season. If you can donate, consider doing it at Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood today, where a mobile blood drive is scheduled 1 pm-7 pm, with a 3-4 pm break. (39th SW/SW Thistle)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: “Some Like It Hot” (1959) is the 1 pm feature at the Senior Center of West Seattle today. (4217 SW Oregon)

STAR WARS @ MEEPLES: New “Star Wars” RPG campaign, open to new players, starting at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor) at 6:30 pm – here’s the Meetup page; see other Meeples events on the store’s calendar here. (3727 California SW)

FOLK-ROCK AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Cameron Biscarret performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

3 BANDS @ SKYLARK: Magic Thread, Ol’ No. 7, The Johnstown Flood perform starting at 9 pm at The Skylark, $7 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

