West Seattle, Washington

29 Thursday

42℉

4 options for your West Seattle Thursday

December 29, 2016 9:45 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

31837184286_d77d075f2b_k
(Great blue heron, photographed by Don Brubeck)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, four ways to spend your between-holidays Thursday:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, visit the home of West Seattle’s history, headquarters of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

‘STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS,’ FREE: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, all are welcome to the branch’s “family movie” screening of Episode VII. (2306 42nd SW)

HORSE AND TIGER: “A night of funky improv” at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm, 21+, no cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THE W LOVERS: Live at Whisky West, 8 pm, 21+. (6451 California SW)

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEW YEAR’S EVE/DAY? Check the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. And please let us know if you have something to add!

Share This

No Replies to "4 options for your West Seattle Thursday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann