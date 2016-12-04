4 options for your West Seattle Thursday



(Great blue heron, photographed by Don Brubeck)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, four ways to spend your between-holidays Thursday:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, visit the home of West Seattle’s history, headquarters of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

‘STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS,’ FREE: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, all are welcome to the branch’s “family movie” screening of Episode VII. (2306 42nd SW)

HORSE AND TIGER: “A night of funky improv” at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm, 21+, no cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THE W LOVERS: Live at Whisky West, 8 pm, 21+. (6451 California SW)

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEW YEAR’S EVE/DAY? Check the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. And please let us know if you have something to add!