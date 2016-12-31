2016 LOOKBACK: The year’s most-commented-on WSB stories

And now, in the final minutes of 2016, the one lookback we publish every year … the 10 most-commented-on WSB stories of the year. Like last year, this year it’s a Top 11 list because of a tie along the way:
#10 – LINCOLN PARK GEESE RELOCATED TO VASHON
September 9th – 122 comments
#9 – ILLEGAL TREE-CUTTING FOLLOWUP
March 30th – 123 comments
#8 – THE CITY’S HALA-AND-MORE OPEN HOUSE
December 7th – 128 comments
#7 – POLICE RELEASE DASH-CAM VIDEO FROM PURSUIT THAT PRECEDED DEADLY CRASH
April 7th – 136 comments
#6 (tie) – LAWSUITS FILED IN ILLEGAL TREE-CUTTING
September 20th – 145 comments
#6 (tie) – ‘RV SAFE LOT’ PLANNED AT EX-ENCAMPMENT SITE
January 19th – 145 comments
#5 – OUTRAGE OVER ILLEGAL TREE-CUTTING
March 26th – 152 comments
#4 – WSB’S FIRST TECHNICAL OVERHAUL IN 10 YEARS
January 15th – 154 comments
#3 – CITY COUNCIL’S PROPOSED ENCAMPMENT RULES FOR PUBLIC PROPERTY
October 7th – 214 comments
#2 – WSHS STUDENTS’ POST-ELECTION WALKOUT
November 9th – 216 comments
#1 – TREE-CUTTING INVESTIGATION FOLLOWUP
March 28th – 269 comments
If you want to look back even further – here are past years’ lists:
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
